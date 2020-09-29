Tuesday, September 29, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 with Snapdragon 662 SoC launched in India at a starting price of Rs 17,999

The Galaxy Tab A7 comes with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage, expandable up to 1 TB microSD card support.


FP TrendingSep 29, 2020 09:57:50 IST

Samsung has launched a brand new tablet, the Galaxy Tab A7 in the Indian market. The Galaxy Tab A7 features a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ screen and TFT display. It has a rear camera equipped with an 8 MP lens and a 5 MP front camera. It has a 7,040 mAh battery. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, which is accompanied by 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage, expandable up to 1 TB microSD card support. The Galaxy Tab A7 comes in three colour variants: dark grey, gold and silver.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 with Snapdragon 662 SoC launched in India at a starting price of Rs 17,999

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is now available on Samsung.com, select retail stores and leading online portals. While the LTE model has been priced at Rs 21,999, the Wi-Fi model is available at Rs 17,999.

Samsung is also offering a pre-booking discount. If consumers pre-book, they can get a keyboard cover at a special price of Rs 1,875 instead of its MRP of Rs 4,499. Customers also have a chance to get an additional cashback of up to Rs 2,000 when paying with their ICICI credit and debit cards.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 features symmetric bezels and rounded display. It comes with a finish and is 7 mm thin. The tab sports Dolby Atmos surround sound speakers. The Galaxy Tab A7 is protected by Samsung’s security platform Knox.

Samsung is also giving users two months of YouTube Premium subscription free with the device.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Samsung Galaxy F series

Samsung Galaxy F41 with 64 MP triple rear cameras, Exynos 9611 SoC expected to debut soon in India

Sep 17, 2020
Samsung Galaxy F41 with 64 MP triple rear cameras, Exynos 9611 SoC expected to debut soon in India
Samsung cancels annual Developer Conference due to COVID-19

Samsung Developer Conference

Samsung cancels annual Developer Conference due to COVID-19

Sep 23, 2020
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71, Galaxy M01s and others get special discount offer

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71, Galaxy M01s and others get special discount offer

Sep 21, 2020
Oppo launches ColorOS 11; offers stock Android features along with numerous UI customisations

ColorOS

Oppo launches ColorOS 11; offers stock Android features along with numerous UI customisations

Sep 16, 2020
Poco X3 with Snapdragon 732G SoC to launch in India on 22 September, company confirms

Poco X3

Poco X3 with Snapdragon 732G SoC to launch in India on 22 September, company confirms

Sep 18, 2020
Vivo S1 Pro and Y50 get a price cut, will now be available at Rs 18,990, Rs 16,990 respectively

Vivo

Vivo S1 Pro and Y50 get a price cut, will now be available at Rs 18,990, Rs 16,990 respectively

Sep 16, 2020

science

Lone whale rescued from pod of dead carcasses as Australia reports largest-ever mass stranding

Mass Strandings

Lone whale rescued from pod of dead carcasses as Australia reports largest-ever mass stranding

Sep 28, 2020
Carbon neutrality: China's addiction to coal will erode its long-term climate goals

carbon neutrality

Carbon neutrality: China's addiction to coal will erode its long-term climate goals

Sep 28, 2020
Chang'e-4 lander finds radiation levels on the moon 2.6 times higher than at space station

Space Radiation

Chang'e-4 lander finds radiation levels on the moon 2.6 times higher than at space station

Sep 28, 2020
Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar awardees for 2020 announced; efforts of scientists, engineers in COVID-19 mitigation noted

Shanti Swarup Award

Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar awardees for 2020 announced; efforts of scientists, engineers in COVID-19 mitigation noted

Sep 28, 2020