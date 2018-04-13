Despite having one of the best OLED displays on a mobile device, some Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus owners are seeing display issues when watching video with dark scenes.

According to the complaints seen on XDA and Samsung forums, the issues relates to ‘black crush’ or colour blending and is mostly visible when viewing video at a lower brightness setting.

First reported by The Android Soul, The ‘black crush’ issue is not new, but has been witnessed on the Google Pixel 2 XL smartphone last year that came with an LG P-OLED panel.

As you can see from the image below, there is a considerable amount of black crush (showcasing a grainy effect) on the Galaxy S9 as compared to the Galaxy S8 unit that sits above it.

This is more of a software issue as the same problem arrived on the Google Pixel devices only after a software update.

Samsung will need to push out a software update to remedy the issue. But until then, the helpful folks over at the XDA forums have suggested an app called Screen Balance (letting you adjust the Contrast setting of the display) that can solve the problem until a fix from Samsung arrives.

From the various reports only a few units of the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus seem to be affected. But it’s hard to verify this because the issue is only visible when viewing video content with the display set to low brightness in a dark room.