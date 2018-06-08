Samsung's Galaxy S9 Plus has become the best-selling smartphone in April globally, pushing Apple's iPhone X to the third spot, a new report has said.

The second spot was grabbed by Samsung Galaxy S9. The sales of Galaxy S9 series improved, driven by performance in the APAC and NAM regions, said the latest research from Counterpoint's "Market Pulse" late on Thursday.

Xiaomi continues to make its presence felt in the top-selling smartphones list globally and grabbed the sixth and the eighth positions with its Redmi 5A, and Redmi 5 Plus and Note 5, respectively.

"This is the first time Xiaomi grabbed two positions within the top 10 model list. Xiaomi grew both in China and India due to its affordable smartphones," said Parv Sharma, Research Analyst with Counterpoint.

Apple continues to dominate the global best-selling smartphone models occupying five spots in the list, said the report.

Samsung price cuts on older Galaxy S8 series along with aggressive marketing and cashback offers, easy EMIs among other factors drove sales for premium flagships.

Top 10 bestsellers are skewed either towards the premium segment or the entry-level segment, said the report.