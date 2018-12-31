tech2 News Staff

Few days ago, Samsung officially rolled out the Android Pie-based OneUI update to Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ users. However, while this release was a big deal, this surprise rollout of the update was not accompanied with any official announcement from the company. Now, however, Samsung has updated the Galaxy S9 user manual with references to Android Pie on its official website.

Currently, the Android Pie user manuals are available in English, Dutch, and German, and we should see it coming online in more languages in the next few days.

Though, if you have been following our updates on Android Pie on Galaxy S9, there is nothing new that we don't already know of.

Further, according to a report by SamMobile, a Turkey roadmap for Samsung suggests that the Galaxy Note 9 should receive the official Android Pie update by January 15. The update for the Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy S8 may follow a month later.

