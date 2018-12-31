Tuesday, January 01, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy S9 Android Pie user manual now available on official website

Currently, the user manual is only available in in English, Dutch, and German.

tech2 News Staff Dec 31, 2018 11:11 AM IST

Few days ago, Samsung officially rolled out the Android Pie-based OneUI update to Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ users. However, while this release was a big deal, this surprise rollout of the update was not accompanied with any official announcement from the company. Now, however, Samsung has updated the Galaxy S9 user manual with references to Android Pie on its official website.

Samsung One UI. Image: Samsung

Samsung One UI. Image: Samsung

Currently, the Android Pie user manuals are available in English, Dutch, and German, and we should see it coming online in more languages in the next few days.

Though, if you have been following our updates on Android Pie on Galaxy S9, there is nothing new that we don't already know of.

Further, according to a report by SamMobile, a Turkey roadmap for Samsung suggests that the Galaxy Note 9 should receive the official Android Pie update by January 15. The update for the Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy S8 may follow a month later.

 

2018 has been an eventful year and here's our comprehensive list of year ender stories.

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018

Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018
The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet

The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet
Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018

Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018
PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP

PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP
Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro

Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro
Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone
All Things Internet | Tech2

All Things Internet | Tech2
Samsung One UI First Look

Samsung One UI First Look

also see

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017), Galaxy A7 (2017) receive December 2018 security patch

Dec 25, 2018

One UI

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets third One UI beta, public version expected in Feb 2019

Dec 28, 2018

Samsung

Samsung reportedly shares a roadmap of Android 9.0 Pie roll-out for its devices

Dec 25, 2018

NewsTracker

Daily Bulletin: Narendra Modi to inaugurate India's longest rail-road bridge in Assam, KCR vouches for federal front; top stories for today

Dec 25, 2018

Asus Zenfone 4

Asus Zenfone 4 with Snapdragon 660 Soc gets listed on Geekbench with Android 9 Pie

Dec 24, 2018

ChromeOS

Chrome OS 72 will let you use Google Assistant with third-party Chromebooks

Dec 22, 2018

science

Mercury

Scientists map Mercury's ice accumulations, up to 50 metres thick in places

Dec 31, 2018

Soundscapes

Listening to nature: How sound can help us understand environmental change

Dec 29, 2018

Conservation

World's rarest birds return to wild a decade after they were thought to be extinct

Dec 29, 2018

New Horizons

NASA New Horizons zooms in on distant rock after switch to encounter mode

Dec 29, 2018