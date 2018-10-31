Wednesday, October 31, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 31 October, 2018 19:22 IST

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ to receive dock-less DeX support in Android Pie beta

Galaxy S9, S9+ users can now get hold of an HDMI cable and an HDMI to USB Type-C dongle to use DeX.

Samsung DeX, the company's desktop experience that runs on Android has been around for a while but received an upgrade recently on how it connects to your PC. If you have a Galaxy Note 9, DeX activates by simply connecting the phone using an HDMI cable and a dongle.

This dock-less feature was so far exclusive to the Note 9 and Samsung is now bringing it to the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, bundled as part of an Android Pie beta update. According to a report by XDADevelopers, the Android Pie beta which brings with it a ton of features rolls out to both the Galaxy S9, S9+ and Note 9. S9 and S9+ users can now therefore simply get hold of an HDMI cable and an HDMI to USB Type-C dongle that Samsung sells on Amazon.

Samsung DeX. Image: Samsung Newsroom

Samsung DeX. Image: Samsung Newsroom

Earlier, a DeX station was required which a small dock allowing users to connect an ethernet cable, HDMI cable, and USB devices to it. Users were allowed to connect a Bluetooth mouse and keyboard and use that instead of USB devices. This would all go into the Station and allow users to use their phones as a computer. All said and done, it was a cumbersome process and the dock in itself wasn't cheap either.

Other features bundled into the Beta update include a lot of what we've already seen on Samsung Experience 10 on the Note 9 and even on the recently launched Galaxy A7. This includes the Scene Optimiser, Super Slow Motion, AR Emojis all being brought to older devices like the Galaxy S8, S8+ and the Galaxy Note 8. The Super Slow Motion feature on the older devices are, however, limited to 480p because of hardware limitations.

Samsung has unofficially launched the update already for the Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ and Note 9 but is yet to officially launch a Beta program which is also expected to happen very soon.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

How to deal with Delhi pollution

How to deal with Delhi pollution
Private video

Private video
PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE

PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE
OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999

OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999
10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science

10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science
OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845

OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2
Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope

Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope
PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE

PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 1

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 1

also see

Samsung keyboard

Samsung gets a floating keyboard update on the leaked Android Pie beta version

Oct 27, 2018

S9 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus and Note 9 to get Android Pie by early 2019

Oct 20, 2018

Galaxy Tab S4

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 with Dex and S Pen support launched at Rs 57,900

Oct 18, 2018

Amazon India sale

Amazon brings new offers on Samsung phones, Galaxy S9 Plus up for sale at Rs 45,000

Oct 26, 2018

Google Lens

Users start seeing new Google Lens features when using 'Oveview' in Android Pie

Oct 19, 2018

Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9 Pie coming to 50 new smartphones: Is your device on the list?

Oct 19, 2018

science

Pre-birth Surgery

Babies' spines corrected while still in the womb in rare and promising surgery

Oct 31, 2018

Manned Space mission

Russia plans its first manned mission to ISS for 3 Dec after rocket launch mishap

Oct 31, 2018

Energy efficient Lights

India could save nearly 50 percent of its electricity using LEDs and smart lighting

Oct 31, 2018

Diwali Gifts for Kids

10 Science kits and games that kids and parents will love as Diwali gifts

Oct 31, 2018