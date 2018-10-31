Samsung DeX, the company's desktop experience that runs on Android has been around for a while but received an upgrade recently on how it connects to your PC. If you have a Galaxy Note 9, DeX activates by simply connecting the phone using an HDMI cable and a dongle.

This dock-less feature was so far exclusive to the Note 9 and Samsung is now bringing it to the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, bundled as part of an Android Pie beta update. According to a report by XDADevelopers, the Android Pie beta which brings with it a ton of features rolls out to both the Galaxy S9, S9+ and Note 9. S9 and S9+ users can now therefore simply get hold of an HDMI cable and an HDMI to USB Type-C dongle that Samsung sells on Amazon.

Earlier, a DeX station was required which a small dock allowing users to connect an ethernet cable, HDMI cable, and USB devices to it. Users were allowed to connect a Bluetooth mouse and keyboard and use that instead of USB devices. This would all go into the Station and allow users to use their phones as a computer. All said and done, it was a cumbersome process and the dock in itself wasn't cheap either.

Other features bundled into the Beta update include a lot of what we've already seen on Samsung Experience 10 on the Note 9 and even on the recently launched Galaxy A7. This includes the Scene Optimiser, Super Slow Motion, AR Emojis all being brought to older devices like the Galaxy S8, S8+ and the Galaxy Note 8. The Super Slow Motion feature on the older devices are, however, limited to 480p because of hardware limitations.

Samsung has unofficially launched the update already for the Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ and Note 9 but is yet to officially launch a Beta program which is also expected to happen very soon.