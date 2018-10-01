Monday, October 01, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 01 October, 2018 10:30 IST

Samsung Galaxy S8, S9 get Android Pie-based Samsung Experience 10 theme

Do you want to experience what the Android Pie would feel like on your device, here’s a way!

Samsung has been known to be working on the Android Pie update for its new Galaxy phones for a while now. And now, a new theme that brings the Android 9 Pie-based Samsung Experience 10 to the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S8 series, has been found. So let’s look at what your new Galaxy S experience is going to be like.

XDA Developers got a hands on the new theme, and according to the screenshots it shared, we can see a lot of rounded corners everywhere and lots of white cards. The theme also introduces a fresh design to the navigation bar.

Samsung S9 Plus. Tech2.

Quite naturally, this is just a theme and will hardly be able to imitate all the changes in Samsung Experience 10, however, whatever changes we see, look quite interesting.

The theme apparently does come with a few bugs. If you are running Android Oreo 8.1, then you may not even see the rounded corners for notifications.

However, if you don’t mind a slightly buggy UI and want to check out what your phone would look like with the new Android Pie 9.0 on it, you can download the theme here.

In order to install the theme, head to the Theme Store app and apply the default theme. Then download and install the theme APK. Open the Theme Store app via the Wallpapers and Themes section in Settings. In here, you will see the new Samsung Experience 10 theme. Apply the trial and then restart your phone. Reportedly, despite choosing 'trial', you will get the full theme.

