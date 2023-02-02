Thursday, February 02, 2023Back to
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23 Plus and S23 launched in India, check price and availability

The base variant Samsung Galaxy S23 starts at Rs 74,999 and goes all the way up to Rs 79,999. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, starts at Rs 94,999 and goes all the way to Rs 1,04,999. The S23 Ultra, starts at Rs 1,24,999 and goes up to Rs 1,54,999.


Mehul Reuben DasFeb 02, 2023 11:20:12 IST

Samsung launched its flagship series for the year 2023 at the Galaxy Unpacked event globally  on Wednesday, and on Thursday in India. The series includes three models, namely the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and the top of the line Galaxy S23 Ultra. 

As noted in our first impressions, the devices don’t look that different from the previous year’s Galaxy S22 series. However, a closer and deeper look reveals that Samsung has revamped the devices in a subtle but significant manner, focusing on its cameras, performance and build.

We take a look at all three phones, what specifications do they carry, and finally what will the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23 Plus and S23 cost in India, and if there are any special offers

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Specifications and Features
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate in the Gaming mode, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and Adaptive Vision Booster. You also get a hole-punch cutout at the top of the display that houses the front facing camera.

Powering the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is an overclocked of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC that has been designed specifically for Samsung, and which has been paired with an Adreno GPU. The device will be available in comes in four variants, with upto 12GB RAM and 1TB storage. The handset boots Android 13-based OneUI 5.1 custom skin out of the box.

As for the camera, the Galaxy S23 Ultra gets a with quad camera set up at the rear, which is headlined by a 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP2 sensor with f/1.7 aperture. Additionally, it gets a 12MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and another 10MP telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom. At the front, there is a 12MP selfie shooter.

The device will ship with Android 13-based OneUI 5.1 custom skin out of the box, and is powered by a 5,000mAh battery which comes with 45W fast charging, wireless PowerShare, and fast wireless charging 2.0. For connectivity, users will have options such as 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus: Specifications and Features
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus has a 6.6-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate in gaming mode, and a Vision booster, whereas the youngest sibling of the S23 family, the Galaxy S23, comes with a a 6.1-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Vision booster, and 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate in gaming mode.

Both the devices are powered by the same overclocked Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and the Adreno GPU that power the S23 Ultra. The chipsets for both the S23 and the S23 Plus have been paired with 8GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. Both the devices, again, run on Android 13-based OneUI 5.1 out of the box.

In terms of optics, both the devices are same. The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus come with a triple camera set up at the rear, headlined by a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, and OIS, a 12MP sensor, and a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. There is also a 12MP camera on the front of both of these devices.

As for batteries, the Samsung Galaxy S23 packs a 3,900mAh battery with 25W fast charging, whereas the the Galaxy S23 Plus has a much larger 4,700mAh battery with 45W fast charging. There’s Fast Wireless charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare support. For connectivity, bioth the devices support 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and come with a USB Type-C port. 

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23 Plus and S23 price in India and availability.
All the devices in the Samsung Galaxy S23 series will be offered in four colours, that have a matte finish. These colourways include phantom black, cream, green and lavender. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will be available in four different colours – red, graphite, lime and sky blue, but only on Samsung.com.The devices are already available at Samsung stores, and Samung’s e-commerce partners. 

As for the pricing, the S23 Ultra’s 12GB + 1TB variant will cost Rs 1,54,999, the 12GB + 512GB variant will cost Rs 1,34,999, and finally, the base variant, 12GB + 256GB variant will cost Rs 1,24,999.

The S23 Plus’ 8GB + 512GB variant will cost Rs 1,04,999 while the 8GB + 256GB variant will cost Rs 94,999

As for the vanilla S23, the 8GB + 256GB variant will cost Rs 79,999 while the 8GB + 128GB variant will cost Rs 74,999

Samsung also has a couple of pre-booking offers. Customers pre-booking Galaxy S23 Ultra can get Galaxy Watch4 LTE Classic and Galaxy Buds2 at a special price of INR 4999. Customers pre-booking Galaxy S23+ will get Galaxy Watch4 BT at a special price of INR 4999. Customers pre-booking Galaxy S23 can get a storage upgrade offer worth INR 5000. Additionally, all consumers can avail of a bank cashback worth INR 8000 on online channels. 

Furthermore, customers who pre-book the Galaxy S23 series during Samsung Live on February 2, 2023 will get an additional gift of a wireless charger and travel Adaptor.  Customers pre-booking the Galaxy S23 series during the “Samsung Live” event on February 2 at Samsung’s website’s live offers section will get an additional exclusive gift of a wireless charger & travel adapter.

