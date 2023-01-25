Wednesday, January 25, 2023Back to
Samsung Galaxy S23 series European prices leaked, here’s how much they will cost in India

The Galaxy S23 series will cost significantly more than the outgoing Galaxy S22 series. The base variant Galaxy S23 Ultra will cost about 1409 Euros internationally and over Rs 1.1 lakh in India.


FP StaffJan 25, 2023 12:08:09 IST

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S23 series is one of the most anticipated smartphones that is set to be launched in 2023. While several details about the smartphone have leaked over the last couple of months, details around the potential pricing of the devices have been sketchy at best. 

There was a rumour that the devices will see a significant price hike across the world, but there weren’t any details to substantiate the claims. 

A new leak, however, seems to be proving the earlier rumour to be true – the new flagship devices from Samsung will be a lot more expensive than the outgoing Galaxy S22 series.

The base variant of the Galaxy S23, the 8GB + 128GB variant will cost about 959 Euros, up by about 100 Euros from the S22’s base variant. The 8GB + 256GB variant will see a similar price hike and will be priced at 1019 Euros. 

The S23+ base variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will again see a price hike of 100 Euros and is priced at 1209 Euros, whereas the 8GB + 512GB variant will be priced at 1329 Euros.

As for the Ultra series, the 8GB + 256GB variant will cost 1409 Euros, whereas the 12GB + 512GB variant will cost 1589 Euros. The Ultra series will see a price hike of 150 Euros. 

Mind you all of these are prices that will be applicable in Spain, so you can expect main Eurozone prices to be slightly lower due to differences in VATs. 

As for the prices of the S23 series in India, the Samsung Galaxy S23 is expected to cost around Rs. 75,000 for the base 8GB + 128GB variant. The Galaxy S23 Plus is expected to start at  Rs 80,000) for the 8GB + 256GB variant. As or the top tier, Galaxy S23 Ultra series, Samsung may price the device around Rs 1,10,000 for the base variant 8GB + 256 variant. 

It looks like Samsung had to price its devices higher than what users and even Samsung were, expecting mainly due to supply chain issues with components, and global inflation. However, if these prices turn out to be accurate, then Samsung’s pre-order deals should take the sting out of the increased prices, to a certain extent. 

