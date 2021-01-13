Wednesday, January 13, 2021Back to
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra may come in five colour variants including a brown colour option: Report

Tipster hints that Galaxy S21 Ultra is likely to come with a 10X optical variable camera.


FP TrendingJan 13, 2021 17:37:54 IST

Leaked marketing renders now suggest that Samsung's next top-of-the-line smartphone may come in brown, tweeted WinFuture writer Ronald Quandt. According to a report by The Verge, the phone will not come in just brown, but will have multiple variants. It seems that the company has planned five colours for Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra, which includes one which is brown. The report further adds that Samsung is also expected to announce two versions of the non-Ultra S21. These include the Galaxy S21 and a larger Galaxy S21 Plus. Each of the models will come in slightly different colour variants.

Galaxy S21 Ultra. Image: Roland Quandt/ Twitter

The Galaxy S21 will come in four colours, including white and grey, while the S21+ could come in five colour variants including vibrant red, darker black and a bluish white.

Meanwhile, a report in GSMArena has cited tipster Ice Universe who has said that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will have a 10X optical variable camera.

As per the report, the smartphone will use a best-in-class 10 MP, 1/3.24" in size and with 1.22µm pixels. Furthermore, the lens will feature an f/4.9 aperture OIS and 240 mm (10x) periscope telephoto zoom.

According to an earlier report, Samsung may offer a pre-order incentive when the Galaxy S21 series is announced. According to tipster Evan Blass, those who pre-order the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, will receive the Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy Smart Tag for free.

