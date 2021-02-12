FP Trending

Samsung rolled out its February 2021 security last week and now a fair number of Galaxy S21 users have complained about poor battery life. All customers complaining are the users that own the Exynos variant of the Galaxy S21. According to some users, the phone's battery drains at an accelerated rate on cellular connectivity and falls within normal parameters when switched to flight mode.

The complaint primarily pertains to the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21+ models. In general, the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ battery life aren't really out of the world but the Galaxy S21 Ultra battery life is surprisingly good even when 120Hz is enabled.

Samsung is aware of this symptom that is affecting the Galaxy S21 series, post update. According to a Norwegian tech blog Tek.no, Samsung is working on a new firmware update that potentially might address the problem.

The company didn't reveal a particular timeframe but there is a possibility that the upcoming March 2021 security patch would be able to fix these newfound battery life issues. Meanwhile, it would be highly advisable for all the Samsung Galaxy S21 users to avoid downloading the February 2021 security patch, until the company officially clears up the update problem.

Note that the Samsung Galaxy S21 series in North American and South Korean markets are the ones with Snapdragon 888 CPU, while the rest of the world gets the Exynos 2100 variant.