Friday, February 12, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy S21 series Exynos variants plagued with battery life issues since the rollout of February security patch

Users says the phone's battery drains at an accelerated rate on cellular connectivity and falls within normal parameters when switched to flight mode.


FP TrendingFeb 12, 2021 15:05:13 IST

Samsung rolled out its February 2021 security last week and now a fair number of Galaxy S21 users have complained about poor battery life. All customers complaining are the users that own the Exynos variant of the Galaxy S21. According to some users, the phone's battery drains at an accelerated rate on cellular connectivity and falls within normal parameters when switched to flight mode.

The complaint primarily pertains to the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21+ models. In general, the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ battery life aren't really out of the world but the Galaxy S21 Ultra battery life is surprisingly good even when 120Hz is enabled.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series Exynos variants plagued with battery life issues since the rollout of February security patch

Galaxy S21 series

Samsung is aware of this symptom that is affecting the Galaxy S21 series, post update. According to a Norwegian tech blog Tek.no, Samsung is working on a new firmware update that potentially might address the problem.

The company didn't reveal a particular timeframe but there is a possibility that the upcoming March 2021 security patch would be able to fix these newfound battery life issues. Meanwhile, it would be highly advisable for all the Samsung Galaxy S21 users to avoid downloading the February 2021 security patch, until the company officially clears up the update problem.

Note that the Samsung Galaxy S21 series in North American and South Korean markets are the ones with Snapdragon 888 CPU, while the rest of the world gets the Exynos 2100 variant.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra may come in five colour variants including a brown colour option: Report

Jan 13, 2021
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra may come in five colour variants including a brown colour option: Report
Samsung One UI 3.0: Refreshed interface, Lock Screen widgets, extended customisations, and everything else that’s new

Samsung One UI 3.0

Samsung One UI 3.0: Refreshed interface, Lock Screen widgets, extended customisations, and everything else that’s new

Jan 05, 2021
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra expected to come with 5,000 mAh battery, 108 MP primary camera and more

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra expected to come with 5,000 mAh battery, 108 MP primary camera and more

Oct 27, 2020
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to support S Pen, expected to launch in 14 January 2021

Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to support S Pen, expected to launch in 14 January 2021

Nov 16, 2020
Samsung may not launch Galaxy Note 21 series next year: Report

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Samsung may not launch Galaxy Note 21 series next year: Report

Nov 16, 2020
Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus leak hints at 64 MP triple rear camera setup, Android 11 and more

Samsung Galaxy S21 series

Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus leak hints at 64 MP triple rear camera setup, Android 11 and more

Dec 29, 2020

science

Uttarakhand glacier burst highlights pressure on Asia's waterways, unsustainable power infra: Experts

Himalayan Glaciers

Uttarakhand glacier burst highlights pressure on Asia's waterways, unsustainable power infra: Experts

Feb 11, 2021
Pioneering Mars missions that paved the way for Perseverance, Hope, Tianwen-1's arrival this month

Mars Missions

Pioneering Mars missions that paved the way for Perseverance, Hope, Tianwen-1's arrival this month

Feb 11, 2021
‘Benefits outweigh risks’: WHO expert panel recommends wide use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccines

‘Benefits outweigh risks’: WHO expert panel recommends wide use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Feb 11, 2021
SpaceX bags NASA contract to launch first few components of lunar gateway on Falcon Heavy

Lunae Gateway

SpaceX bags NASA contract to launch first few components of lunar gateway on Falcon Heavy

Feb 10, 2021