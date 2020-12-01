FP Trending

The probable design and colour options of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 have surfaced online and the pictures reveal that the flagship will have five colour variants and sport triple rear cameras. These renders were shared on Twitter by popular tipster Ice Universe recently. They wrote in the caption: “The Galaxy S21's design is unique and deserves praise.” The colours visible are violet, baby pink, silver, grey, and black. The back camera arrangement seemed to be placed vertical in the leaked renders.

The Galaxy S21's design is unique and deserves praise. pic.twitter.com/WlZ84xbS6m — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 28, 2020

There is a single front camera visible and the phones feature a metallic curve edge design, Samsung logo at the center of the back panel which has some sort of a metallic shine. The power and volume buttons are located at the side panel on the right-hand side. There are also four dotted speaker holes at the bottom spotted in the leaked pictures.

A few days ago, the same tipster had shared renders of Samsung Galaxy S21's case on Twitter. The renders shown here also focused on the triple rear camera setup with LED flash and the single front camera located in the middle of the screen.

Last month an exclusive report by Android Police had reported that the Samsung Galaxy S21 will run on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 and have Snapdragon 875 or Exynos 2100 as the SoC.

Like the S20 series S21 will also have three models, namely the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra, codenamed O1, T2, and P3, respectively. As per the report, the Galaxy S21 Ultra might have a 5,000 mAh battery, while the Galaxy S21+ is touted to be powered by a 4,800 mAh cell and the Galaxy S21 with a 4000 mAh battery. The basic model is reported to feature a Main camera of 12 MP, an ultra-wide lens of 12 MP and a telephoto lens of 64 MP. The specs are the same for S21+ while the S21 Ultra will come with a 108 MP main camera, Gen 2 sensor.