tech2 News Staff

Samsung unveiled its Galaxy S21 series today at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event. The newly launched smartphone series includes Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra. In addition to the smartphones, the company also unveiled Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds, Galaxy Smart Tag and Galaxy Smart Tag+. Samsung has announced that the newly launched Galaxy S21 series will come with a USB cable but will ditch the adapter this time. The company has also partnered with Google to make Google Nest products compatible with Smart Things.

Galaxy S21 series pricing, availability, pre-order

The Galaxy S21 comes in two storage variants. The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 69,999 and the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant is priced a Rs 73,999. It comes in Phantom Violet, White, Pink and Grey colour variants.

The Galaxy S21+ also comes in two storage variants. The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 81,999 and the 8 GB RAM +256 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 85,999. Galaxy S21+ comes in Phantom Violet, Sliver and Black colour variants.

Galaxy S21 Ultra 12 GB RAM +256 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 1,05,999 and the 16 GB RAM +512 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 1,16,999. It will be available in Phantom Black and Sliver colour variants.

Buyers can pre-book the smartphones starting tomorrow (15 January) from Samsung's Exclusive Stores and

retail stores and on Samsung.com and leading online portals. According to the company, all pre-booked consumers will get Galaxy Smart Tag free and Samsung E-Shop voucher of up to Rs 10,000. They can also get Galaxy Watch Active 2 or a combo of Galaxy Buds+ and Travel Adapter with a device.

The buyers can also get a cashback of up to Rs 10,000 on HDFC bank cards or have an option to avail Upgrade Bonus of up-to Rs 5000.

The consumers who pre-book the smartphones will start getting it from 25 January whereas, for others, they will go on sale on 29 January.

Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ specifications

The Galaxy S21 features a 6.2-inch Flat FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display that has a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels. The display also comes with an adaptive 120 Hz refresh rate. The two smartphones are powered by Exynos 2100 chipset and offer 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB storage.

In terms of camera, both smartphones come with a 10 MP punch-hole front camera for selfies. On the rear, the smartphones feature a triple camera setup that houses a 12 MP ultra-wide lens, a 12 MP wide-angle lens and a 64 MP telephoto lens that supports 30X Space Zoom.

Galaxy S21 is equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery whereas Galaxy S21+ houses a 4,800 mAh battery. The Galaxy S21+ features a 6.7-inch Flat FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display.

Galaxy S21 Ultra specifications

The smartphone comes with a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display that comes with a resolution of 3,200 x 1,440 pixels. According to Samsung, Galaxy S21 Ultra is powered by a 5nm 64-bit Octa-Core processor. It offers up to 16 GB RAM and up to 512 GB of internal storage.

As for photography, it sports a 40 MP selfie camera on the front. On the back, it features a quad rear camera setup that includes ultra-wide, wide and dual Tele lenses including a 108 MP sensor. The 108 MP sensor can capture 12-bit HDR photos. It lets you shoot in 4K at 60 fps across all lenses including front and rear four lenses. It also offers a 12-bit RAW file option. The Galaxy S21 Ultra features 100x Space Zoom which is powered by Samsung’s Dual-tele lens system – one optical 3x and one optical 10x both equipped Dual Pixel(2PD) AF.

Galaxy S21 Ultra also features a Bright Night sensor for low-light photography.

The smartphone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery.

Galaxy Smart Tag

Samsung has also announced Galaxy SmartTag and SmartTag+. You can put the tag on any object, keys, pets, and track it down using the Smart Thing Find app. The tag will apparently be able to locate the lost item to the most precise location.

Galaxy Buds Pro specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro features 'Intelligent Noise cancellation' technology that automatically detects when you talking and switches off the active noise cancellation. The buds use a two-way speaker system and come with 360-degree audio feature so when you turn your head, the earphones can re-calibrate the music and adjust you in the centre of the scene.

The Auto Switch feature allows the device to automatically detect which device you are using and switch the audio to that device. It comes with an IPX7 rating that is, as per the company, the 'highest standard of water resistance' among all the Buds devices. It can offer up to 28 hours of battery-life given that the ANC is off.