Samsung Galaxy S20 will have a 120 Hz display but it will default at 60 Hz: Report

Samsung is going to offer customers an option and the purported smartphone's display will apparently default at 60 Hz.


tech2 News StaffJan 23, 2020 11:13:02 IST

One of the highlights that have been revealed about the Galaxy S20 is its rumoured 120 Hz refresh rate display. However, according to the latest report, Samsung is going to offer customers an option and the purported smartphone's display will apparently default at 60 Hz.

Samsung Galaxy S20 will have a 120 Hz display but it will default at 60 Hz: Report

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus. Image: tech2

This was reported by tipster Max Weinbach on Twitter who said that the Samsung Galaxy S20's display will be set at 60 Hz out-of-the-box, and not 120 Hz. Generally, devices with high refresh rate displays end up shipping in the highest available mode. The Google Pixel 4, for instance, ships at 90 Hz mode.

Besides the Galaxy S20's display, Weinbach also tweeted about the Galaxy S20 Ultra's design. According to his latest tip, the Galaxy S20 Ultra will feature a stainless steel body.

Separately, earlier this week, a leak suggested a new design of the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s rear-camera module. Coming from popular Twitter tipster Ishan AgrawalGSMArena reported that apart from the square-ish module housing the cameras, one of the cameras will be placed below this setup.

According to the leaked render, the main module will house the new 108 MP primary camera, 12 MP ultra-wide camera, and a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. Below this module, another highlight of the camera system is the 48 MP telephoto 'Periscope' camera that is reportedly capable of 10x optical zoom and up to a ridiculous 100x digital zoom. The render also shows that the ‘100x’ label will be placed beside the camera along with its marketing name which hasn’t been revealed yet.

Apart from Agarwal, more design renders of the rear-camera module were posted by IceUniverse and MINU. Both their designs showed a similar design update for the 100x branding. As we get closer to the launch of Galaxy S20 series on 11 February, we can expect more leaks to come out before it’s officially launched.

