Tuesday, June 30, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus BTS to debut in India on 2 July, pre-bookings to start tomorrow

Samsung Galaxy S20+ might have customisation of the UI, along with new live wallpaper, 7 collectible BTS photo cards, unique stickers.


FP TrendingJun 30, 2020 14:33:34 IST

Samsung India has announced the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition in the country on 2 July. The pre-booking of the device will commence from 1 July.

“Get ready to flaunt your Purple! Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition coated in a dreamy Haze Purple colour is arriving in 2 days,” Samsung India wrote on Twitter.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus BTS to debut in India on 2 July, pre-bookings to start tomorrow

Samsung Galaxy Note20+ BTS edition. Image: Samsung

According to a report in GSMArena, the phone comes alongside the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition with purple accents.

The report adds that the device will have customisation of the UI, along with new live wallpaper, 7 collectible BTS photo cards, unique stickers, and an “inspiring” lock screen.

While the price and availability of the limited-edition phone are still not known, SamMobile reports that it could be slightly costlier than the Galaxy S20+ which retails at Rs 77,999 in India.

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ which comes in three colour variants ― Cosmic Black, Cosmic Gray, and Cloud Blue - sports revolutionary 8K Video Snap, Samsung Knox security, an intelligent battery, powerful processor, and massive storage.

The Galaxy S20 and S20+ have 3X Hybrid Optic Zoom and have up to 30X Super-Resolution Zoom. The smartphones also have Sophisticated AI that helps stabilise video like action cameras and is powered by 5,000mAh batteries. There is 128 GB internal memory which can be expanded to 1 TB using MicroSD cards.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Samsung Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may come with a flat, 60Hz full HD+ display this August

Jun 18, 2020
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may come with a flat, 60Hz full HD+ display this August
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 renders hint at stainless steel case, black leather band and more

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 renders hint at stainless steel case, black leather band and more

Jun 25, 2020
Samsung Galaxy A21s with 5,000 mAh battery, 48 MP quad cameras launched at a starting price of Rs 16,499

Samsung Galaxy A21s

Samsung Galaxy A21s with 5,000 mAh battery, 48 MP quad cameras launched at a starting price of Rs 16,499

Jun 17, 2020
Samsung Galaxy A21s with punch hole display to launch in India today: All we know so far

Samsung Galaxy A21s

Samsung Galaxy A21s with punch hole display to launch in India today: All we know so far

Jun 17, 2020
Samsung Galaxy A70s to Lenovo Z6 Pro: Best phones under Rs 30,000 (June 2020)

Best smartphones under 30K

Samsung Galaxy A70s to Lenovo Z6 Pro: Best phones under Rs 30,000 (June 2020)

Jun 18, 2020
Samsung launches new Smart TV range starting at Rs 14,490, Frame TV 2020 starting at Rs 74,990

Samsung TV

Samsung launches new Smart TV range starting at Rs 14,490, Frame TV 2020 starting at Rs 74,990

Jun 17, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020