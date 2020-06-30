FP Trending

Samsung India has announced the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition in the country on 2 July. The pre-booking of the device will commence from 1 July.

“Get ready to flaunt your Purple! Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition coated in a dreamy Haze Purple colour is arriving in 2 days,” Samsung India wrote on Twitter.

According to a report in GSMArena, the phone comes alongside the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition with purple accents.

The report adds that the device will have customisation of the UI, along with new live wallpaper, 7 collectible BTS photo cards, unique stickers, and an “inspiring” lock screen.

While the price and availability of the limited-edition phone are still not known, SamMobile reports that it could be slightly costlier than the Galaxy S20+ which retails at Rs 77,999 in India.

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ which comes in three colour variants ― Cosmic Black, Cosmic Gray, and Cloud Blue - sports revolutionary 8K Video Snap, Samsung Knox security, an intelligent battery, powerful processor, and massive storage.

The Galaxy S20 and S20+ have 3X Hybrid Optic Zoom and have up to 30X Super-Resolution Zoom. The smartphones also have Sophisticated AI that helps stabilise video like action cameras and is powered by 5,000mAh batteries. There is 128 GB internal memory which can be expanded to 1 TB using MicroSD cards.