Samsung Galaxy S20 FE with triple rear camera setup, 5G, a 120Hz refresh rate display launched

The 4G variant is powered by the Exynos 990 chipset whereas the 5G variant is equipped with a Snapdragon 865 SoC.


tech2 News StaffSep 24, 2020 10:04:08 IST

Samsung launched the Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) at a Galaxy fan event. The Galaxy S20 FE comes with an Infinity-O display that has a 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and triple rear camera setup. The smartphone comes in both 4G and 5G variants, and three storage variants that offer up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Galaxy S20 FE is a trimmed-down version of the Galaxy S20 that was launched in India back in February this year at Rs 66,999.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE pricing, availability

The 5G variant of the smartphone is priced at $699 (approx. Rs 51,400). It comes in 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, 8 GB RAM +128 GB storage variant and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant. In terms of colours, Galaxy S20 FE comes in Cloud Red, Cloud Orange, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy and Cloud White colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE with triple rear camera setup, 5G, a 120Hz refresh rate display launched

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

It will go be available for purchase on 2 October only in select markets. India pricing and availability of the smartphone have not been announced yet.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specifications

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity O display that comes with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. The 4G variant is powered by the Exynos 990 chipset whereas the 5G variant is equipped with a Snapdragon 865 processor. In terms of storage, both 4G and 5G variants offer up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

For photography, Galaxy S20 FE sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 12 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide lens and an 8 MP telephoto lens. For selfies, it comes with a 32 MP front camera.

The smartphone comes with a 4,500mAh battery that comes with support for 15W fast charging and wireless charging.

