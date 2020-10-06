tech2 News Staff

Earlier this month, Samsung hosted a 'fan edition' Galaxy Unpacked event, where it announced the Galaxy S20 FE smartphone – 'FE' in the moniker stands for 'Fan Edition'. The smartphone is a trimmed down version of the Galaxy S20 flagship smartphone. The Galaxy S20 FE comes with an Infinity-O display with 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and triple rear camera setup. Today, 6 October, Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy S20 FE in India and announced the pricing, availability and launch offers on the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE pricing, availability and launch offers

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes in a sole variant, which is priced at Rs 49,999.

The pre-bookings for the Galaxy S20 FE will begin on 9 October across Samsung.com and other online and offline retail stores. On pre-booking, Galaxy S20 FE buyers can avail benefits worth Rs 8,000, including Samsung e-store benefits worth Rs 4,000 and Upgrade Bonus of Rs 3,000 or cashback up to Rs 4000 through HDFC Bank cards.

The Galaxy S20 FE will be available in Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy and Cloud White colour options.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specifications and features

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity O display that comes with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels.

The Galaxy S20 FE in India is powered by Exynos 990 chipset and only comes in the 4G variant in India. Samsung has also announced a sole variant for the smartphone, which sports 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage (expandable to 1 TB).

For photography, Galaxy S20 FE sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 12 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide lens and an 8 MP telephoto lens. The rear camera of the smartphone allows 30x super zoom and 3x optical zoom. You can also record 8K videos using the Galaxy S20 FE's rear camera.

For selfies, it comes with a 32 MP front camera. Samsung claims that the Galaxy S20 FE's primary image sensor is 1.7 times better than Galaxy S10 series'. Additionally, the front camera on the smartphone allows 4K video recording. The Galaxy S20 FE's front camera also lets you click self-portraits, that are converted from regular selfies.

The smartphone comes with a 4,500mAh battery that comes with support for 25W fast charging and wireless charging.

The Galaxy S20 FE runs Android 10. Samsung says the phone comes with three-year Android support in addition to the smaller updates.