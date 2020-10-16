tech2 News Staff

Samsung launched Galaxy S20 Fan Edition in India last month at a price of Rs 49,999 (128 GB storage). Today, the company has launched a new 256 GB storage variant of Galaxy S20 FE at Rs 53,999. This variant will be available in just one Cloud Navy colour variant. The highlight of the smartphone includes its Infinity-O display with 120 Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and triple rear camera setup. The 128 GB storage variant is now available for purchase on Samsung and other online and retail outlets.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE pricing, availability, sale offers

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 49,999 and the new 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 53,999.

The Galaxy S20 FE will be available in Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy and Cloud White colour options.

The 128 GB storage variant is now available for purchase on Samsung.com and leading online stores and retail outlets across the country. As for the sale offers, buyers can get Rs 4,000 cashback on HDFC Bank cards and Rs 4,000 worth voucher on Samsung's e-store. These offers are valid till 6 November only.

Pre-booking of 256 GB variant will start tomorrow (17 October) on Samsung.com, across leading offline and online retail stores in the country. The company will begin shipping it on 28 October.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specifications and features

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity O display that comes with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels.

The Galaxy S20 FE is powered by Exynos 990 chipset and only comes in the 4G variant in India. Samsung has also announced a sole variant for the smartphone, which sports 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage (expandable to 1 TB).

For photography, Galaxy S20 FE sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 12 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide lens and an 8 MP telephoto lens. The rear camera of the smartphone allows 30x superzoom and 3x optical zoom. You can also record 8K videos using the Galaxy S20 FE's rear camera.

For selfies, it comes with a 32 MP front camera. Samsung claims that the Galaxy S20 FE's primary image sensor is 1.7 times better than Galaxy S10 series'. Additionally, the front camera on the smartphone allows 4K video recording. The Galaxy S20 FE's front camera also lets you click self-portraits, that are converted from regular selfies.

The smartphone comes with a 4,500mAh battery that comes with support for 25W fast charging and wireless charging.

The Galaxy S20 FE runs Android 10. Samsung says the phone comes with three-year Android support in addition to the smaller updates.