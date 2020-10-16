Friday, October 16, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 256 GB storage variant launched in India at Rs 53,999

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is powered by Exynos 990 chipset and only comes in the 4G variant in India.


tech2 News StaffOct 16, 2020 14:55:28 IST

Samsung launched Galaxy S20 Fan Edition in India last month at a price of Rs 49,999 (128 GB storage). Today, the company has launched a new 256 GB storage variant of Galaxy S20 FE at Rs 53,999. This variant will be available in just one Cloud Navy colour variant. The highlight of the smartphone includes its Infinity-O display with 120 Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and triple rear camera setup. The 128 GB storage variant is now available for purchase on Samsung and other online and retail outlets.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 256 GB storage variant launched in India at Rs 53,999

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes in five colour variants in India.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE pricing, availability, sale offers

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 49,999 and the new 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 53,999.

The Galaxy S20 FE will be available in Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy and Cloud White colour options.

The 128 GB storage variant is now available for purchase on Samsung.com and leading online stores and retail outlets across the country. As for the sale offers, buyers can get Rs 4,000 cashback on HDFC Bank cards and Rs 4,000 worth voucher on Samsung's e-store. These offers are valid till 6 November only.

Pre-booking of 256 GB variant will start tomorrow (17 October) on Samsung.com, across leading offline and online retail stores in the country. The company will begin shipping it on 28 October.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specifications and features

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity O display that comes with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels.

The Galaxy S20 FE is powered by Exynos 990 chipset and only comes in the 4G variant in India. Samsung has also announced a sole variant for the smartphone, which sports 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage (expandable to 1 TB).

For photography, Galaxy S20 FE sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 12 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide lens and an 8 MP telephoto lens. The rear camera of the smartphone allows 30x superzoom and 3x optical zoom. You can also record 8K videos using the Galaxy S20 FE's rear camera.

For selfies, it comes with a 32 MP front camera. Samsung claims that the Galaxy S20 FE's primary image sensor is 1.7 times better than Galaxy S10 series'. Additionally, the front camera on the smartphone allows 4K video recording. The Galaxy S20 FE's front camera also lets you click self-portraits, that are converted from regular selfies.

The smartphone comes with a 4,500mAh battery that comes with support for 25W fast charging and wireless charging.

The Galaxy S20 FE runs Android 10. Samsung says the phone comes with three-year Android support in addition to the smaller updates.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Unpacked for every fan event

Samsung to host 'Unpacked for Every Fan' event on 23 September, might launch Galaxy S20 Fan Edition

Sep 14, 2020
Samsung to host 'Unpacked for Every Fan' event on 23 September, might launch Galaxy S20 Fan Edition

science

'Unprecedented' emissions dip during pandemic ends, levels returned to normal by July: Study

Lockdown Emissions

'Unprecedented' emissions dip during pandemic ends, levels returned to normal by July: Study

Oct 15, 2020
Millions of uncounted trees dotting Sahara, Sahel deserts found in satellite imagery

Environment

Millions of uncounted trees dotting Sahara, Sahel deserts found in satellite imagery

Oct 15, 2020
Restoring certain habitats can prevent extinctions, offset emissions: climate repair blueprint

Biodiversity Loss

Restoring certain habitats can prevent extinctions, offset emissions: climate repair blueprint

Oct 15, 2020
Mars shines extra bright on 13 Oct as it enters 'opposition', to remain bright for weeks

Astronomy

Mars shines extra bright on 13 Oct as it enters 'opposition', to remain bright for weeks

Oct 14, 2020