Tuesday, March 30, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G with Snapdragon 865 SoC to launch in India today: All you need to know

Galaxy S20 FE 5G might feature a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity O display that comes with a 120 Hz refresh rate.


tech2 News StaffMar 30, 2021 11:08:51 IST

Samsung launched the 4G variant of Galaxy S20 FE (Review) in India last year at Rs 49,999. The company will launch the 5G variant of the smartphone today in India. Samsung has confirmed that, unlike the 4G variant which is powered by Exynos 990 chipset, the 5G variant will come with Snapdragon 865 processor. Going by the company's official tweet, the new Galaxy S20 FE 5G variant will go on sale today itself. As per the Amazon teaser, the smartphone will be available for purchase on Amazon and Samsung website.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G with Snapdragon 865 SoC to launch in India today: All you need to know

Samsung S20 FE 5G teaser. Image: Samsung India

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G expected specifications

Going by the Galaxy S20 FE 5G variant launched in the US, the smartphone might feature a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity O display that comes with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. The Galaxy S20 FE will be powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and offer 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage (expandable to 1 TB). It is likely to run on Android 11

For photography, Galaxy S20 FE 5G is likely to sport a triple rear camera setup that houses a 12 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide lens and an 8 MP telephoto lens. The rear camera of the smartphone will allow 30x superzoom and 3x optical zoom. You can also record 8K videos using the Galaxy S20 FE 5G's rear camera. For selfies, it comes with a 32 MP front camera. The Galaxy S20 FE 5G's front camera will let you click self-portraits, that are converted from regular selfies.

The smartphone is expected to come with a 4,500 mAh battery that comes with support for 25 W fast charging and wireless charging.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


science

WHO COVID-19 origins report: Virus may have jumped from bats to humans via second animal; lab leak highly unlikely

COVID-19 origins

WHO COVID-19 origins report: Virus may have jumped from bats to humans via second animal; lab leak highly unlikely

Mar 29, 2021
Language of space exploration rhetoric can affect public perception of space activities

Space Race

Language of space exploration rhetoric can affect public perception of space activities

Mar 29, 2021
Brood X: Billions of cicadas to emerge after spending 17 years burrowed underground

Insects

Brood X: Billions of cicadas to emerge after spending 17 years burrowed underground

Mar 29, 2021
Science panel recommends exploring air cooling tech as climate emergency tool

Climate Control

Science panel recommends exploring air cooling tech as climate emergency tool

Mar 26, 2021