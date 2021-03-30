tech2 News Staff

Samsung launched the 4G variant of Galaxy S20 FE (Review) in India last year at Rs 49,999. The company will launch the 5G variant of the smartphone today in India. Samsung has confirmed that, unlike the 4G variant which is powered by Exynos 990 chipset, the 5G variant will come with Snapdragon 865 processor. Going by the company's official tweet, the new Galaxy S20 FE 5G variant will go on sale today itself. As per the Amazon teaser, the smartphone will be available for purchase on Amazon and Samsung website.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G expected specifications

Going by the Galaxy S20 FE 5G variant launched in the US, the smartphone might feature a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity O display that comes with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. The Galaxy S20 FE will be powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and offer 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage (expandable to 1 TB). It is likely to run on Android 11

For photography, Galaxy S20 FE 5G is likely to sport a triple rear camera setup that houses a 12 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide lens and an 8 MP telephoto lens. The rear camera of the smartphone will allow 30x superzoom and 3x optical zoom. You can also record 8K videos using the Galaxy S20 FE 5G's rear camera. For selfies, it comes with a 32 MP front camera. The Galaxy S20 FE 5G's front camera will let you click self-portraits, that are converted from regular selfies.

The smartphone is expected to come with a 4,500 mAh battery that comes with support for 25 W fast charging and wireless charging.