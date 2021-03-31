Wednesday, March 31, 2021Back to
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G with Snapdragon 865 SoC launched in India at Rs 55,999

Galaxy S20 FE 5G comes with a 4,500 mAh battery that comes with support for 25 W fast charging and wireless charging.


tech2 News StaffMar 31, 2021 13:08:39 IST

Samsung has launched the Galaxy S20 FE 5G in India today at Rs 55,999. Last year in October, the company had launched Galaxy S20 FE (Review) at Rs 49,999. The new smartphone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, 120 Hz AMOLED display and offers 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Galaxy S20 FE 5G is now available for purchase in India on Samsung.com, Amazon.in, Samsung exclusive stores and leading retail outlets.

Samsung S20 FE 5G. Image: Samsung India

Galaxy S20 FE 5G pricing, availability, sale offers

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is priced at Rs 55,999. As a part of an introductory offer, the smartphone will be available at Rs 47,999.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G specifications

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity O display that comes with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. The Galaxy S20 FE is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and offers 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage (expandable to 1 TB). It is likely to run on Android 11.

For photography, Galaxy S20 FE 5G sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 12 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide lens and an 8 MP telephoto lens. The rear camera of the smartphone will allow 30x superzoom and 3x optical zoom. You can also record 8K videos using the Galaxy S20 FE 5G's rear camera. For selfies, it comes with a 32 MP front camera. The Galaxy S20 FE 5G's front camera will let you click self-portraits, that are converted from regular selfies.

The smartphone comes with a 4,500 mAh battery that comes with support for 25 W fast charging and wireless charging.

