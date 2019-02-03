Sunday, February 03, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy S10E renders reveal iPhone XR-like design and dual rear cameras

The Samsung Galaxy S10E is expected to be priced at EUR 750 which is approximately Rs 61,200.

tech2 News Staff Feb 03, 2019 17:06:20 IST

We're barely a few weeks away from Samsung unveiling its much-awaited Galaxy S10 series. While we've had leads and renders galore showing the Galaxy S10 and S10+ so far, a new batch of alleged official press renders appears to have appeared showing off the Galaxy S10E or the S10 Lite, as some would like to call it.

German publisher WinFuture revealed photos and specifications for what is supposed to be the Galaxy S10E. While these images aren't official press renders of any sort, given the publication's track record, they are fairly accurate to the real deal.

Galaxy S10E renders combined. Image: WinFuture

Galaxy S10E renders combined. Image: WinFuture

The photos show off the front, back and sides of the Galaxy S10E. The phone appears to have fairly thin bezels but not as thin as those on the Galaxy S10 and S10+. Leaving the Infinity-O display aside, the front seems a lot like the Apple iPhone XR, which makes sense since the S10E is expected to be the most affordable of the three Galaxy S10 devices expected to be announced.

The back of the phone features a dual-camera setup instead of a triple-camera setup seen on the renders of the S10 and S10+. The report by WinFuture also states that Samsung is expected to move the fingerprint scanner on the Galaxy S10E from under the display to the side-mounted sleep/wake button. This move does seem possible considering we've seen similar implementation from Samsung on the Galaxy A7 (2018). The phone also gets a dedicated Bixby button below the volume rocker, which is a common feature on all Samsung flagships.

Expected colour variants of the the Galaxy S10E. Image: WinFuture

Expected colour variants of the the Galaxy S10E. Image: WinFuture

In addition to the design, the images also reveal the colours in which the Galaxy S10E may arrive in — Prism Black, Prism Green and Pearl White. A Canary Yellow variant is also expected, but there aren't any renders to show it off yet. The phone is expected to be priced at EUR 750 which is approximately Rs 61,200.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags




Top Stories

latest videos

What you missed in Science this week – 1 February 2019 | Tech2 Science

What you missed in Science this week – 1 February 2019 | Tech2 Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2
Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...
Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive

Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive
Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)

Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)

also see

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 to have in-display fingerprint sensor in at least one variant

Jan 21, 2019

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 expected colours, storage variants and price tags revealed

Jan 23, 2019

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 series' battery capacity revealed on Brazil's certification site

Jan 30, 2019

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S10 alleged renders reveal punch-hole display, release date leaked

Feb 01, 2019

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 series with 4G hits production, 5G model to start later

Jan 31, 2019

Samsung

Live images of Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus reveal punch-hole display, 3.5 mm jack

Jan 25, 2019

science

ISRO

ISRO opens doors to India's first Human Spaceflight Centre in Bangalore

Feb 01, 2019

Kalpana Chawla

Remembering Kalpana Chawla: Astronaut, inspiration, the first Indian woman in space

Feb 01, 2019

NewsTracker

Budget 2019: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw says agriculture, healthcare and education sectors likely to receive priority attention

Jan 31, 2019

Environment

China failing to cut methane emissions by not enforcing regulations well enough

Jan 31, 2019