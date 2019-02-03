tech2 News Staff

We're barely a few weeks away from Samsung unveiling its much-awaited Galaxy S10 series. While we've had leads and renders galore showing the Galaxy S10 and S10+ so far, a new batch of alleged official press renders appears to have appeared showing off the Galaxy S10E or the S10 Lite, as some would like to call it.

German publisher WinFuture revealed photos and specifications for what is supposed to be the Galaxy S10E. While these images aren't official press renders of any sort, given the publication's track record, they are fairly accurate to the real deal.

The photos show off the front, back and sides of the Galaxy S10E. The phone appears to have fairly thin bezels but not as thin as those on the Galaxy S10 and S10+. Leaving the Infinity-O display aside, the front seems a lot like the Apple iPhone XR, which makes sense since the S10E is expected to be the most affordable of the three Galaxy S10 devices expected to be announced.

The back of the phone features a dual-camera setup instead of a triple-camera setup seen on the renders of the S10 and S10+. The report by WinFuture also states that Samsung is expected to move the fingerprint scanner on the Galaxy S10E from under the display to the side-mounted sleep/wake button. This move does seem possible considering we've seen similar implementation from Samsung on the Galaxy A7 (2018). The phone also gets a dedicated Bixby button below the volume rocker, which is a common feature on all Samsung flagships.

In addition to the design, the images also reveal the colours in which the Galaxy S10E may arrive in — Prism Black, Prism Green and Pearl White. A Canary Yellow variant is also expected, but there aren't any renders to show it off yet. The phone is expected to be priced at EUR 750 which is approximately Rs 61,200.

