Monday, April 15, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy S10 users receive 'urgent' security update for the fingerprint scanner

The update features a biometric security patch, intended to make the fingerprint scanner more secure.

tech2 News StaffApr 15, 2019 10:15:44 IST

After staunch criticism from buyers over its reliability, Samsung has now begun rolling out an 'urgent' update for the Galaxy S10’s fingerprint scanner.

A report recently revealed that the in-display scanner on the Galaxy S10 could be fooled using 3D fingerprints, which, obviously, did not go down well with those who spent a lot on buying the phone.

Samsung Galaxy S10 users receive urgent security update for the fingerprint scanner

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus's fingerprint reader never works as expected almost 50 percent of the time. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne

The latest update is marked as a security update but doesn’t come with any update notes. According to GizmoChina, however, the latest update features what is being termed as a 'biometrics security patch' which is intended to make the in-display fingerprint scanner more secure. We're still waiting on confirmation on whether this update actually helps.

Another report by Neowin states that the update makes the fingerprint scanner work a tad bit faster and also more reliable. The size of the update is 6.9 MB and if you have a Galaxy S10, it will arrive as a pop-up notification from the Galaxy Store app.

The Korean company announced its latest Galaxy S10 series back in February and the Galaxy S10 happens to be Samsung’s first device with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Interestingly enough, the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus also happen to be the first phones to feature an ultrasonic in-display scanner which was intended to be faster (which certainly wasn't the case when we reviewed the phone) and more secure than existing optical in-display scanners.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Karnataka edition: Siddaramaiah of Congress says he wants to quit electoral politics


Top Stories

latest videos

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2


also see

Samsung

Someone just unlocked a Samsung Galaxy S10 with a 3D-printed fingerprint

Apr 08, 2019
Someone just unlocked a Samsung Galaxy S10 with a 3D-printed fingerprint
Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 Plus offers: All you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 Plus offers: All you need to know

Apr 13, 2019
Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus' latest update brings improves fingerprint scanner

S10 Plus

Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus' latest update brings improves fingerprint scanner

Apr 12, 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro leaked in new images, to come with curved display and Snapdragon 855

OnePlus

OnePlus 7 Pro leaked in new images, to come with curved display and Snapdragon 855

Apr 10, 2019
Huawei P30 Pro camera comparison: The mighty Google Pixel 3 finally takes a backseat

Huawei P30 Pro camera comparison: The mighty Google Pixel 3 finally takes a backseat

Apr 09, 2019
Samsung Galaxy S10e review: A small and practical flagship that’s a delight to use

Galaxy S10e

Samsung Galaxy S10e review: A small and practical flagship that’s a delight to use

Apr 02, 2019

science

Conservation may benefit from learning how animals cope with fear, use social learning

Neuroscience

Conservation may benefit from learning how animals cope with fear, use social learning

Apr 14, 2019
NASA's return to the Moon by 2024 involves many headaches, starting with the rocket

Moon Missions

NASA's return to the Moon by 2024 involves many headaches, starting with the rocket

Apr 12, 2019
First ever black hole event horizon photo an extraordinary feat: Indian scientists

Picture Powehi

First ever black hole event horizon photo an extraordinary feat: Indian scientists

Apr 12, 2019
International Day of Human Spaceflight: Celebrating the dawn of a new era in space

Human Spaceflight

International Day of Human Spaceflight: Celebrating the dawn of a new era in space

Apr 12, 2019