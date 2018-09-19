Wednesday, September 19, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 19 September, 2018 10:35 IST

Samsung Galaxy S10 upgrades revealed in an ‘accidental benchmark test' leak

The Galaxy S10 will be Samsung’s 10th anniversary phone, and will come with some radical changes.

The Galaxy S9 is barely a year old yet, and the Samsung Galaxy S10 has already become one of the most anticipated smartphones being looked forward to in 2019. And from what it seem, it is not just the fans who are excited about Samsung’s 10th anniversary Galaxy smartphone.

In an “accidental” slip-up, the company itself has revealed some radical upgrades to the Galaxy S10.

Samsung S9 Plus. Tech2.

Samsung S9 Plus. Tech2.

First spotted by Ice Universe on Twitter, Samsung apparently let out some benchmarking test results, which reveal a significant change in the appearance of the smartphone.

According to the benchmarking test, the Samsung Galaxy S10 is expected to sport a 19:9 aspect ratio and a potential 3,040 x 1,440-pixel display. This bit falls perfectly in line with the previous reports that Samsung will supersize the Galaxy S10, while still not making it physically any bigger. How would you imagine that happening? Pretty much the trend we have been seeing on previous Galaxy phones — they will become taller, and the top and bottom bezels will become thinner.

Finally, the leak also tries to trace back these benchmarking test back to Samsung. The tweet points out that Samsung usually camouflages the “Galaxy Sx and Galaxy Sx+ with SM-G4x0 or G4x5”, and if we see the test, the phone has been labelled ‘SM-G405F and SM-G485F’.

Also, revealed in the leak is the fact that the Samsung Galaxy S10 will run Android 9.0 Pie out of the box.

Other than that, previous reports also suggest that we may see an all-new design, a triple rear camera setup, an in-display reader, and a full-fledged Face ID rival on the new Galaxy S10 phones next year.

While that is the extent of what this leak reveals, we are hoping to hear some more about the phone very soon. Interestingly, Samsung seems to have adopted leaks as a way of creating hype around its product. The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9 were also “accidentally” leaked so many times, sometimes on the Samsung website itself, that it hardly feels accidental anymore.

Keep watching this space for more updates on the Galaxy S10.

