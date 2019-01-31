tech2 News Staff

Samsung's Galaxy S10 lineup has been popping up in the rumour mill from time to time, revealing tidbits of information about the phone's specifications and design.

And after several rumours and leaked images, the Galaxy S10 models have now been reported to have hit the production line.

Manufacturing lines for the Samsung Galaxy S10 in Korea, as well as overseas, are claimed to have started running since 25 January as per an insider, who spoke to The Investor.

The Galaxy S10 handsets that are reportedly undergoing production are the standard 4G models. The work on the 5G-enabled Galaxy S10 X and foldable Galaxy is expected to start later on in the year. The production is claimed to take place at Samsung’s Gumi plant.

The report also mentions that the phones will feature an in-display fingerprint reader and that the devices with a 6.1-inch and 6.4-inch displays will come with an ultrasonic reader. As for the smaller 5.8-inch model, it is said to feature a regular optical fingerprint reader, present in most current day flagship smartphones.

Also confirming previous rumours, the mid and the large-sized Galaxy S10 smartphones are said to feature displays with curved edges.

The report mentions that Samsung will ship the models with curved-edge displays with pre-installed screen protectors.

