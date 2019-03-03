Sunday, March 03, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10e, S10 Plus start to receive HDR 10 support on Netflix

However, this is not the same as the highly advertised HDR 10+ capabilities of the Galaxy S10 phones.

tech2 News Staff Mar 03, 2019 14:53:03 IST

Samsung's latest flagship series is now ready for some hi-definition Netflix binging.

According to the updated list of Android devices that support HDR 10 on Netflix, the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e, and the Galaxy S10 Plus, have joined the party.

Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup price in India starts at Rs 55,900

Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup price in India starts at Rs 55,900

However, do not confuse this with the highly advertised HDR 10+ capabilities of the Galaxy S10 phones. As of now, HDR 10+ content is only available on Amazon Prime Video.

HDR 10+ is essentially an extension of the HDR 10 standard, however, instead of being applicable from the beginning of the playback till the end, this standard functions more on a frame by frame basis. This, in turn, enhances viewing experience in movies or videos that have both very bright and very dark scenes.

While the Galaxy S10 lineup has already been announced globally, and we also saw the devices at the Mobile World Congress 2019, the smartphone will officially debut in the Indian market on 7 March.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019

Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Unboxing
Pro Tips with Mortal | Episode 4 | All About Grenades

Pro Tips with Mortal | Episode 4 | All About Grenades
Smartphone with a 18,000 mAh battery: First Look | MWC 2019

Smartphone with a 18,000 mAh battery: First Look | MWC 2019
Nubia Alpha Smartwatch First Look | MWC 2019

Nubia Alpha Smartwatch First Look | MWC 2019
Microsoft HoloLens 2 First Look | MWC 2019

Microsoft HoloLens 2 First Look | MWC 2019
National Science Day, shark & turtle conservation & Bandipur forest fire | This Week in Science

National Science Day, shark & turtle conservation & Bandipur forest fire | This Week in Science
LG G8 ThinQ First Look | MWC 2019

LG G8 ThinQ First Look | MWC 2019
Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G First Look | MWC 2019

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G First Look | MWC 2019
Xiaomi Mi 9 First Look | MWC 2019

Xiaomi Mi 9 First Look | MWC 2019

also see

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S10 series India launch date revealed, to debut on 6 March

Feb 26, 2019

Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Here's where you can watch Galaxy S10 launch event live

Feb 20, 2019

Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, Galaxy S10E with hole punch displays revealed

Feb 21, 2019

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 camera explained: 4K UHD video, Top Suggestions and more

Feb 21, 2019

Vivo iQOO

Vivo iQOO's upcoming smartphone expected to sport Snapdragon 855 SoC, 12 GB RAM

Feb 19, 2019

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus takes on the best premium flagships in a specs battle

Feb 21, 2019

science

Marine Life

Wildlife Day: A glimpse of the wealth of marine life scattered along Mumbai's shores

Mar 03, 2019

Marine Life

Wildlife Day: India's shores house a wealth of marine life that turn with the tide

Mar 03, 2019

Eating Disorder Week

Eating Disorder Week: Common myths & misunderstandings about eating disorders

Mar 03, 2019

SpaceX test launch of Dragon capsule on 2 March: When and where to watch it live

Mar 02, 2019