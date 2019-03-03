tech2 News Staff

Samsung's latest flagship series is now ready for some hi-definition Netflix binging.

According to the updated list of Android devices that support HDR 10 on Netflix, the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e, and the Galaxy S10 Plus, have joined the party.

However, do not confuse this with the highly advertised HDR 10+ capabilities of the Galaxy S10 phones. As of now, HDR 10+ content is only available on Amazon Prime Video.

HDR 10+ is essentially an extension of the HDR 10 standard, however, instead of being applicable from the beginning of the playback till the end, this standard functions more on a frame by frame basis. This, in turn, enhances viewing experience in movies or videos that have both very bright and very dark scenes.

While the Galaxy S10 lineup has already been announced globally, and we also saw the devices at the Mobile World Congress 2019, the smartphone will officially debut in the Indian market on 7 March.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.