tech2 News Staff

In the past couple of weeks, Samsung launched three of its smartphones in India, including the Galaxy A51, Galaxy Note10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite. While the A51 and Note10 Lite are already available for purchase, the Galaxy S10 Lite has gone on sale for the first time today.

The smartphone features a rectangular camera module, similar to the one on the Note10 Lite, a triple rear camera (without the Note10 Lite's 2x camera), and a 4,500 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite pricing, sale offers

The Galaxy S10 Lite comes in just one storage variant — 8 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage, priced at Rs 39,999. You can purchase the smartphone from the company's website, Flipkart or offline retail stores.

As for launch offers, the company is offering a discount of Rs 3,000 on ICICI Bank credit cards. You can also get Rs 3,000 off if you are upgrading your Samsung smartphone to the Galaxy S10 Lite.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite specifications

The Galaxy S10 Lite features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Infinity-O Super AMOLED display in a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone sports an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Galaxy S10 Lite runs on Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top.

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, the Galaxy S10 Lite offers 8 GB RAM along with 128 GB internal storage that can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1 TB).

The Galaxy S10 Lite features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary camera with Super Steady OIS. The secondary cameras include a 5 MP macro and 12 MP ultra-wide-angle cameras. Both the smartphones — Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite — have a rectangular camera bump at the back. The S10 Lite's bump is a bit longer. On the front, you will get a 32 MP selfie camera.

The Galaxy S10 Lite will be available in Prism White, Prism Black, and Prism Blue variants. Fuelling the device is a 4,500 mAh battery with fast charging support. For connectivity, the smartphone comes with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

