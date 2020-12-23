Wednesday, December 23, 2020Back to
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite starts receiving Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update

Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update for the Galaxy S10 Lite features a refreshed UI design, better animations, chat bubbles.


FP TrendingDec 23, 2020 16:55:47 IST

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite phones have started receiving stable One UI 3.0 update with Android 11. At over 2 GB in size, the update offers the December 2020 security patches. According to a report by XDA Developers, the One UI 3.0 update for Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite (Review) is available for both the global and the US variants. The new build comes with version number G770FXXU3DTL1/ G770U1UEU2CTL3. The update is currently being rolled out in India, USA, Russia, Spain, UAE and Panama. It is expected to be released in the other markets soon.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite starts receiving Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

The update comes within days after Samsung rolled out a stable Android 11 OTA with One UI 3.0 for the Galaxy Z Flip 5G (Review).

It is worth noting that other smartphones in the series including Samsung Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and the Galaxy S10 5G have not received the update so far.

As per a report by Sam Mobile, the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update for the Galaxy S10 Lite features a refreshed UI design, better animations, chat bubbles. It has also introduced improvements in the always-on display.

The update also has brought improvements in home screen, lock screen, lock screen widgets, and AoD mode. Also, there is now a dedicated section for conversations in the notifications shade and a dedicated media playback widget.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Android 11 update has also enhanced the performance of the smartphone and its battery optimisation. It has also improved Digital Wellbeing and Parental control in the device.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite users who have still not received a notification about the update, can check and install it manually. To do so they will have to Settings option in their phone, click on the Software update, look for system updates, tap on Download Now and Install update.

 

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


