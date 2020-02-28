tech2 News Staff

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite (Review) made its India debut earlier this month at a starting price of Rs 39,999. It was earlier launched in an 8 GB RAM + 128 GB config. The company has now launched a 512 GB storage variant of the same at a price of Rs 44,999.

This variant will go on sale on 1 March on Samsung's website, online portals and offline retail stores.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite specifications

The Galaxy S10 Lite features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Infinity-O Super AMOLED display in a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone sports an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Galaxy S10 Lite runs on Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top.

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, the Galaxy S10 Lite offers 8 GB RAM along with up to 512 GB internal storage that can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1 TB).

The Galaxy S10 Lite features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary camera with Super Steady OIS. The secondary cameras include a 5 MP macro and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle camera. Both smartphones — Galaxy Note10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite — have a rectangular camera bump at the back. The S10 Lite's bump is a bit longer. On the front, you will get a 32 MP selfie camera.

The Galaxy S10 Lite is available in Prism White, Prism Black, and Prism Blue variants. Fuelling the device is a 4,500 mAh battery with fast charging support. For connectivity, the smartphone comes with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

