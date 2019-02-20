Wednesday, February 20, 2019 Back to
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Here's where you can watch Galaxy S10 launch event live

The Galaxy S10 launch event begins right after midnight at 12:30 am IST on 21 February.

tech2 News Staff Feb 20, 2019 11:27:37 IST

Samsung is finally expected to take the stage at San Francisco just after midnight on 21 February to unveil its anniversary-edition Galaxy S10 lineup.

The Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled to begin at 11 am Pacific Time at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, which means that for us Indians, we will be watching the event only at 12:30 am on 21 February.

Galaxy Unpacked event poster.

Samsung will be, of course, live streaming the event on its official YouTube page. You can also head here to catch the event live as it unfolds. If you're not up for the usual on-stage chatter though, do look out for our live stream of the event as we bring you minute-by-minute updates from the event and a whole of fun along with it.

Galaxy Unpacked Event 2019: What to expect

After all, months and months of Galaxy S10 leaks, most of us have a pretty complete picture about what Samsung's planning for the event unfolding (pun intended) tomorrow. In fact, the real suspense will be if Samsung executives on stage reveal any details about the new phone that haven't already been covered.

We're expecting three phones, with an entry-level model joining the standard and larger sized variants, somewhat copying and trying to match Apple's iPhone lineup. You'll get the usual processor upgrade, this time to an Exynos 9820 SoC, improved cameras (including the addition of a third lens on the back of some models), and a new look for the front of the phone with an Infinity-O display to squeeze in for more screen real estate.

Here's all we've gathered about all three Galaxy S10 models from leaks and renders so far.

