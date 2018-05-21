Samsung has launched its Samsung Galaxy S Lite Luxury Edition in China. The phone was rumoured to be launched as the Galaxy S8 Lite smartphone.

It is powered by an Snapdragon 660 with 2.2 GHz octa core processor. It has a 4GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage and supports memory cards upto 400 GB in size. The display is 5.8 inches which is Full HD+ (2280x1080) and also has the Super AMOLED Infinity display.

The rear camera has a 16 MP camera unit and it supports flash. The front facing camera has a 8 MP unit. Both of them have an f/1.7 and support auto-focus. The phone shoots video at USD 4K at the rate of 30 fps. In terms of connectivity, the phone has a 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 / 5 GHz), Bluetooth v5.0 (LE up to 2 Mbps), GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C 3.1 and NFC. It has a hybrid dual SIM.

The phone has an IP68 is water and dust resistance rating. It also comprises of the fingerprint sensor and iris recognition for unlocking the phone. Powering the device is a 3,000 mAh battery and has fast charging both on wired and wireless charging. The phone runs on Android 8.0 Oreo.