tech2 News Staff

Samsung launched three smartphones in the past few days — Galaxy A51, Galaxy Note10 Lite, and Galaxy S10 Lite. The sale of Galaxy Note10 Lite has begun today whereas Galaxy S10 will be available for purchase starting tomorrow.

Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite pricing, sale offers

Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite comes in two RAM variants — 6 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage, priced at Rs 38,999. The higher 8 GB RAM variant is will cost you Rs 40,999.

You can now purchase the smartphone from Amazon, Flipkart, the company's website and offline retail stores.

As for the sale offer, the company will give a discount of up to Rs 5,000 on Galaxy Note10 Lite in exchange for a Samsung smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite specifications

The Galaxy Note10 Lite features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels with a centre-mounted hole-punch camera on the front.

Fuelling the smartphone is a 4,500 mAh battery. It is equipped with 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The phone runs on Android 10 out-of-the-box.

The smartphone is powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 8895 chipset. Its rear camera configuration packs a 12 MP f/1.7 primary sensor accompanied by 12 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle and 12 MP f/2.4 telephoto cameras. The same S Pen will be packed with the Note10 Lite that’s available on the flagship version of the phone.

It will be available in Aura Glow, Aura Black, and Aura Red variants.

