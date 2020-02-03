Monday, February 03, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite is now on sale at a starting price of Rs 38,999

Galaxy Note10 Lite is powered by Exynos 8895 chipset and offers6 GB or 8 GB RAM options.


tech2 News StaffFeb 03, 2020 10:17:08 IST

Samsung launched three smartphones in the past few days — Galaxy A51, Galaxy Note10 Lite, and Galaxy S10 Lite. The sale of Galaxy Note10 Lite has begun today whereas Galaxy S10 will be available for purchase starting tomorrow.

Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite pricing, sale offers

Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite comes in two RAM variants —  6 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage, priced at Rs 38,999. The higher 8 GB RAM variant is will cost you Rs 40,999.

You can now purchase the smartphone from Amazon, Flipkart, the company's website and offline retail stores.

Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite is now on sale at a starting price of Rs 38,999

Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite

As for the sale offer, the company will give a discount of up to Rs 5,000 on Galaxy Note10 Lite in exchange for a Samsung smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite specifications

The Galaxy Note10 Lite features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels with a centre-mounted hole-punch camera on the front.

Fuelling the smartphone is a 4,500 mAh battery. It is equipped with 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The phone runs on Android 10 out-of-the-box.

The smartphone is powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 8895 chipset. Its rear camera configuration packs a 12 MP f/1.7 primary sensor accompanied by 12 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle and 12 MP f/2.4 telephoto cameras. The same S Pen will be packed with the Note10 Lite that’s available on the flagship version of the phone.

It will be available in Aura Glow, Aura Black, and Aura Red variants.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite launched in India at a starting price of Rs 38,999

Jan 21, 2020
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite launched in India at a starting price of Rs 38,999
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite to launch in India today: All you need to know

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite to launch in India today: All you need to know

Jan 21, 2020
Amazon Great Indian sale: Deals on OnePlus 7T, Nokia 4.2, Redmi Note 8 Pro and more

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

Amazon Great Indian sale: Deals on OnePlus 7T, Nokia 4.2, Redmi Note 8 Pro and more

Jan 20, 2020
Xiaomi Mi A3 gets a permanent price drop of Rs 1,000, will now sell at a starting price of Rs 11,999

Xiaomi Mi A3

Xiaomi Mi A3 gets a permanent price drop of Rs 1,000, will now sell at a starting price of Rs 11,999

Jan 23, 2020
Best deals on Smart TVs in Amazon and Flipkart Republic Day Sales across budgets (January 2020)

Smart TVs

Best deals on Smart TVs in Amazon and Flipkart Republic Day Sales across budgets (January 2020)

Jan 24, 2020
Samsung Galaxy M30s gets a price drop of up to Rs 2,000, pricing starts at Rs 12,999

Galaxy M30s

Samsung Galaxy M30s gets a price drop of up to Rs 2,000, pricing starts at Rs 12,999

Jan 29, 2020

science

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020
Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019