tech2 News Staff

Variable aperture stages have existed on Samsung smartphones since the Galaxy S9 series that came out last year. The advantage of having a variable aperture meant that based on the lighting conditions, the appropriate aperture could be used to click the best picture.

As reported by GSMArena, tipster Ice Universe spoke first about the three-stage variable aperture.

Starting from the Galaxy S9 series, the phones included two variable stages including f/1.5 and f/2.4 aperture. This meant that in good lighting conditions, especially in the daylight, the camera would automatically switch to f/2.4 to compensate for the extra light and produce a sharper image. Whereas in low-lighting conditions, it would switch to f/1.5 to gather more light and take a brighter image.

However, this also meant that in lighting conditions where it wasn’t too bright or too dimly-lit, the resulting image would either go to one extreme and not produce the best results. Hence, Samsung is probably going with a middle-ground option using an f/1.8 aperture stage.

Two new Samsung Note10 smartphones are reportedly going to be announced on 7 August. One is going to be a normal variant whereas the other higher-end version will be a Pro variant.