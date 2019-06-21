Friday, June 21, 2019Back to
Samsung Galaxy Note10 camera could come with a three-stage variable aperture

The camera will reportedly use variable aperture stages of f/1.5, f/1.8 and f/2.4 instead of only two.

tech2 News StaffJun 21, 2019 15:24:40 IST

Variable aperture stages have existed on Samsung smartphones since the Galaxy S9 series that came out last year. The advantage of having a variable aperture meant that based on the lighting conditions, the appropriate aperture could be used to click the best picture.

Samsung Galaxy Note10 render. Image: PriceBaba

As reported by GSMArena, tipster Ice Universe spoke first about the three-stage variable aperture.

Starting from the Galaxy S9 series, the phones included two variable stages including f/1.5 and f/2.4 aperture. This meant that in good lighting conditions, especially in the daylight, the camera would automatically switch to f/2.4 to compensate for the extra light and produce a sharper image. Whereas in low-lighting conditions, it would switch to f/1.5 to gather more light and take a brighter image.

However, this also meant that in lighting conditions where it wasn’t too bright or too dimly-lit, the resulting image would either go to one extreme and not produce the best results. Hence, Samsung is probably going with a middle-ground option using an f/1.8 aperture stage.

Two new Samsung Note10 smartphones are reportedly going to be announced on 7 August. One is going to be a normal variant whereas the other higher-end version will be a Pro variant.

