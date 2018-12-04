Tuesday, December 04, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy Note 9's One UI beta now live in India: All you need to know

The UI comes with major design overhaul, enhanced single-hand usability, and system-wide dark theme.

tech2 News Staff Dec 04, 2018 21:05 PM IST

This year Samsung rebranded its Samsung Experience 10 UI to call it the One UI, which is based on the latest Android 9 Pie operating system. The UI comes with some major design overhaul and features like enhanced single-hand usability, and system-wide dark theme. While the new UI is scheduled to roll out to the public in January 2019, the UI's beta program is now live in India and Germany, according to a report by SamMobile. Its beta was rolled out to users in the US last week.

The build is part of the firmware version N960FXXU2ZRKQ, which comes along with the November 2018 security patch.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Image: Omkar Patne

Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Image: Omkar Patne

If you are looking to be a part of the One UI Beta program, you can register for the same from the Samsung Members app. There is likely to be a limit on the number of devices that Samsung would want to roll out the beta onto, so spots are not guaranteed even if you do register. This program is available for Indian users of the S9, S9 Plus and Note 9.

Like we have said it for any other beta program in the past, all beta software tend to be accompanied with some or the other bugs, so proceed at your own risk.

With the One UI, Samsung wants to redesign the user experience in a way that it puts less stress on our thumbs and fingers as we try to navigate large screen displays.

Samsung One UI. Image: Samsung

Samsung One UI. Image: Samsung

One UI has some additional visual elements, rounded corners, splashes of colour across apps, redesigned icons, among other things. A unique element of One UI is that it keeps the interaction elements near the bottom half of the display so that they are easily reachable. According to Samsung, it is the "most user-focussed smartphone UX," it has produced so far. For instance, the alarm app will have all the major menus at the base of the display and the toggles for switching on the alarm towards the bottom half.

Other areas of improvement include a system-wide dark mode, more focus blocks with large app icons which show more detail and are easier to navigate.

Samsung One UI. Image: Samsung

Samsung One UI. Image: Samsung

 

 

 

tags



A(f)fair Warning | Ankita Shah


Top Stories

latest videos

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign
Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign
Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India

Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India
How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?

How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great
What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks
Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

also see

Galaxy Note 9

Samsung unveils Galaxy Note 9 in First Snow White colour, launching December

Nov 25, 2018

Galaxy Note 9

Samsung launches Galaxy Note 9 in First Snow White colour in Taiwan at 30,900 TWD

Dec 02, 2018

Samsung Galaxy A9

Samsung Galaxy A9 first impressions: The first quad-camera phone is surprisingly pricey

Nov 20, 2018

Oppo R17 Pro

Oppo R17 Pro to launch in India at 8 pm today: Here's how you can watch the event

Dec 04, 2018

Samsung Display

South Korea indicts 9 people for leaking Samsung's OLED secrets to Chinese company

Nov 30, 2018

Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics says it would cancel $4.4 billion worth of its shares

Nov 30, 2018

science

Ageing

Gene study of the Galapagos giant tortoise hints at secrets to longevity, ageing

Dec 04, 2018

Grains & Genomics

Wheat genome and its many mysteries decoded two decades after the human genome

Dec 04, 2018

ISRO's GSAT-11

ISRO's heaviest satellite GSAT-11 launch on Ariane-5 rocket on 5 Dec: All you need to know

Dec 04, 2018

AI in Research

AI tool plows through past discoveries to aid cancer researchers find info quicker

Dec 04, 2018