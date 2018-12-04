tech2 News Staff

This year Samsung rebranded its Samsung Experience 10 UI to call it the One UI, which is based on the latest Android 9 Pie operating system. The UI comes with some major design overhaul and features like enhanced single-hand usability, and system-wide dark theme. While the new UI is scheduled to roll out to the public in January 2019, the UI's beta program is now live in India and Germany, according to a report by SamMobile. Its beta was rolled out to users in the US last week.

The build is part of the firmware version N960FXXU2ZRKQ, which comes along with the November 2018 security patch.

If you are looking to be a part of the One UI Beta program, you can register for the same from the Samsung Members app. There is likely to be a limit on the number of devices that Samsung would want to roll out the beta onto, so spots are not guaranteed even if you do register. This program is available for Indian users of the S9, S9 Plus and Note 9.

Like we have said it for any other beta program in the past, all beta software tend to be accompanied with some or the other bugs, so proceed at your own risk.

With the One UI, Samsung wants to redesign the user experience in a way that it puts less stress on our thumbs and fingers as we try to navigate large screen displays.

One UI has some additional visual elements, rounded corners, splashes of colour across apps, redesigned icons, among other things. A unique element of One UI is that it keeps the interaction elements near the bottom half of the display so that they are easily reachable. According to Samsung, it is the "most user-focussed smartphone UX," it has produced so far. For instance, the alarm app will have all the major menus at the base of the display and the toggles for switching on the alarm towards the bottom half.

Other areas of improvement include a system-wide dark mode, more focus blocks with large app icons which show more detail and are easier to navigate.