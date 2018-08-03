Friday, August 03, 2018 Back to
IANS 03 August, 2018 15:30 IST

Samsung Galaxy Note 9's leaked poster reveals that it will have a headphone jack

The photo of the Galaxy Note 9 was first spotted by eminent phone leakster Evan Blass.

Samsung's website has leaked a picture of the upcoming Galaxy Note 9, which suggests the flagship smartphone will have 3.5-mm headphone jack, the media reported.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8. Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda

"The image of the leaked upcoming device confirms the Galaxy Note 9 name — not that, it would be anything else — but gives us a clear look at its 3.5-mm headphone jack, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, switched-up dual camera and upgraded S-Pen stylus," CNET reported late on Thursday.

The marketing image of the device had the headline: "Say hello to super power". It invited users to pre-order and be "one of the first to experience it."

However, the South Korean tech giant left the page up for several hours before taking it down, thus, ensuring its latest "accident" was there just long enough for everyone to see, according to the Forbes.

The smartphone major showcased teaser videos for the upcoming device last week — highlighting improved performances in terms of battery, storage capacity, and speed.

Under the title "A lot can change in a day," the company advertised the showcase event slated for August 9 through three different video clips, each depicting everyday problems people face while using smartphones.

Industry watchers expect the new Galaxy Note 9 to come with 4,000mAh battery and 512 GB data storage capacity, along with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and Exynos 9810 chipsets.

Here's how to delete your presence on social media
Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope
RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope
Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope
Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App
Huawei Nova 3 launched in India
Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope

