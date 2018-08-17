The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is the latest flagship to land in the market, and the device is nothing short of impressive. And that’s not just us saying. According to a report by DisplayMate, the new Note by Samsung apparently has the best display on a smartphone ever.

“Galaxy Note9 is the most innovative and high performance Smartphone display that we have ever Lab tested, breaking and establishing many new Display Performance Records... The Galaxy Note9 delivers uniformly consistent all around Top Tier Display Performance and receives All Green (Very Good to Excellent) Ratings in All of the DisplayMate Lab Test and Measurement Categories - only the second display we have ever tested to get All Green in All Categories - the Galaxy S9 was the first. The level of display performance and excellence has been increasing each year, and the Galaxy Note9 has now raised the bar significantly higher,” DisplayMate writes.

DisplayMate did a full breakdown of the Galaxy Note 9’s screen, and it says that with its brightness, colour accuracy and viewing angles, the display on the Samsung phablet is the best in the market. The Galaxy Note 9 "has an impressive display that establishes many new display performance records, earning DisplayMate's Best Performing Smartphone Display Award, and receiving our highest ever A+ grade."

The Galaxy Note 9 was run through a number of tests including for the screen’s specifications, its colour accuracy, brightness and contrast, screen reflections, display power, OLED spectra, among other things.

To put this in perspective, the test compares the results of the Galaxy Note 9, with the previous generation Galaxy Note 8, which was also voted for its display in 2017. Reportedly, the Galaxy Note 9's display is 27 percent times brighter than that of Galaxy Note 8, and 32 percent higher in contrast. The Note 9 has full screen peak display brightness of 710 nits.

Then, the new Samsung phablet’s display has an absolute colour accuracy of 0.5 JNCD, which is considerably better than existing smartphones, UHD TVs, tablets, laptops, and computer monitors currently available in the market.

Moving to the color gamut on the smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 features a full 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, which as it turns out is also used for 4K Ultra HD TVs.

And finally, the phone’s display also comes with a night mode with blue light filter, which allows you to adjust and reduce the amount of blue light from the display for better night viewing.