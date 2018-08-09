Samsung Galaxy Note 9 along with S Pen launched at $999 onwards, at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event in New York, today. Samsung launched two variants which were 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 512 GB storage variants and is expandable upto 1 TB GB using a microSD card. It is available in 4 colour variants. Ocean Blue, Lavender Purple, Midnight Black, Metallic Copper.

The successor to the Note 8 is a sleek device with curved edges. It sports a 6.4-inch QHD+ sAMOLED display with thin chins on both the upper and the lower side of the smartphone. By the looks of it, the device looks similar to the Galaxy Note 8, however at the rear is a dual camera setup with an LED flash placed horizontally. Below the camera unit is a fingerprint sensor below, unlike the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 which had a fingerprint sensor next to the camera setup.

Internally, the Note 9 packs an upgraded version of SoC and it is the Exynos 9810 SoC. The same chipset was used for the Galaxy S9.

The phone packs within it 4,000 mAh battery. At the bottom of the phone, there will be a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 was launched with an S Pen. Unlike the previous S Pens, this one is bright yellow in colour. It has some really cool features. It supports Bluetooth LE, works more like a remote control where it can play and pause YouTube video. Other features include capturing snaps on Snapchat, shoot selfies and flipping through powerpoint presentations.