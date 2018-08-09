Thursday, August 09, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 09 August, 2018 22:02 IST

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 with powerful new S-Pen launched from $999 onwards

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 along with S Pen launched at $999 onwards.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 along with S Pen launched at $999 onwards, at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event in New York, today. Samsung launched two variants which were 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 512 GB storage variants and is expandable upto 1 TB GB using a microSD card. It is available in 4 colour variants. Ocean Blue, Lavender Purple, Midnight Black, Metallic Copper.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

The successor to the Note 8 is a sleek device with curved edges. It sports a 6.4-inch QHD+ sAMOLED display with thin chins on both the upper and the lower side of the smartphone. By the looks of it, the device looks similar to the Galaxy Note 8, however at the rear is a dual camera setup with an LED flash placed horizontally. Below the camera unit is a fingerprint sensor below, unlike the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 which had a fingerprint sensor next to the camera setup.

Internally, the Note 9 packs an upgraded version of SoC and it is the Exynos 9810 SoC. The same chipset was used for the Galaxy S9.

The phone packs within it 4,000 mAh battery. At the bottom of the phone, there will be a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 was launched with an S Pen. Unlike the previous S Pens, this one is bright yellow in colour. It has some really cool features. It supports Bluetooth LE, works more like a remote control where it can play and pause YouTube video. Other features include capturing snaps on Snapchat, shoot selfies and flipping through powerpoint presentations.

tags


Super Cool News Apps | What The App


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media
Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope

Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope
RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope
Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

also see

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Unpacked launch highlights: Galaxy Note 9 goes on sale from 24 August

Aug 09, 2018

Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 teaser reflects upon a very genuine daily life problem

Jul 27, 2018

Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 sales to start from 24 August in South Korea: Report

Aug 01, 2018

Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: All we know about its design, specifications and pricing

Aug 06, 2018

Note 9

Yet another video leak of the Galaxy Note 9 reveals the phone in its entirety

Aug 03, 2018

Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 hands-on video leak reveals thinner bezels than the Note 8

Aug 02, 2018

science

Partial Eclipse

The third and final solar eclipse of 2018 is coming up — with strings attached

Aug 09, 2018

GMRT

Indian telescope near Pune discovers most distant radio galaxy ever observed

Aug 09, 2018

Infertility

Choice of underwear could affect sperm count, a new fertility study finds

Aug 09, 2018

Geoscience

Jupiter's moon Ganymede is 'whistling', surrounded by powerful plasma waves

Aug 09, 2018