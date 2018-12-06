Tech2 News Staff

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in a new 'First snow white' colour was launched in Taiwan this week on 2 December. The variant will soon make its way to India as well.

The Twitter account of Samsung Mobile India posted a teaser on 5 December suggesting that their "coolest" colour was going to be launch in India soon.

A warm welcome for the coolest colour of the year! Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/ypkwUzX7uN — Samsung Mobile India (@SamsungMobileIN) December 5, 2018

The Note 9, one of the most anticipated devices of the year, was launched in India on 22 August at an event in New Delhi by DJ Koh, the vice chairman and CEO of Samsung Mobile. The device was launched in four colour variants: Ocean Blue, Midnight Black, Metallic Copper, and Lavender Purple. First snow white, is the new variant.

The variant launched in Taiwan at a price of 30,900 TWD which is Rs 69,770. The price does not differ too much from the other variants.

Galaxy Note 9 First Snow White comes with 128 GB internal storage, and also has a white S Pen to go with.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specifications

The 128 GB + 6 GB RAM variant of the phone is priced at Rs 67,900 and 512 GB + 8 GB RAM at Rs 84,900. Interestingly, for the 512 GB variant, if you insert a 512 GB microSD card, the device has a mammoth 1 TB of storage.

In terms of specifications, the phone has a 6.4-inch QHD Plus display. It packs an Exynos 9810 SoC chipset. The Note 9 is also a delight for gamers as it has carbon fiber cooling which is helpful in heat dissipation. The Galaxy Note 9 was the first device to support Fortnite on Android.

Camera-wise, the device sports a 12 MP + 12MP dual camera setup, at the rear and an 8 MP front-facing camera. The primary camera on the Note 9 retains the variable aperture mechanism of the S9 and S9 Plus. The device also packs in a massive 4,000 mAh battery.

The Galaxy Note 9 also includes a Bluetooth-enabled S Pen that comes with improved features such as capturing snaps, acting as a remote control for YouTube videos, among others. If you want to know what the supercapacitor to charge Galaxy Note 9's S Pen is and how does it work, head here.