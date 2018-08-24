Two weeks ago, Samsung announced its brand new Galaxy Note 9 smartphone, which was launched in India on 22 August, and is only up for orders and available at offline stores for purchase. However, with just the sales kicking off, Samsung is offering some noteworthy offers on the phones, here’s a lowdown on all the cash back and discounts that you could claim.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 comes in two variants, there is a 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage variant, which is priced at Rs 67,900, and there is an 8GB of RAM and 512 GB storage model, which will set you back by Rs 84,900.

Samsung upgrade offer

Samsung is providing an exchange offer on its website, where you can exchange any smartphone against the Galaxy Note 9 for up to Rs 6,000. However, you will be especially benefited if you are an existing Samsung customer. The company is offering an additional Rs 6,000 exchange value discount on and top of its original exchange value.

To put this in perspective, if you exchange a Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, you can get Rs 40,550 off, in addition to the Rs 6,000 exchange value offer. This means, the lower variant of Galaxy Note 9 will cost your Rs 67,900 - Rs 40,550 - Rs 6,000, which is Rs 21,350.

This offer is valid only till 31 August.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Cashback with HDFC Bank

Other than that, under a ‘Finance and Upgrade offer’, you can avail a cashback of Rs 6,000 if you make a purchase using an HDFC debit or credit card. However, you can claim this cashback only till 31 August 2018, after which this offer will be discontinued. Per the terms and conditions on the Amazon India website, when you make the purchase, the Rs 6,000 cashback will be credited to your account latest by December 31, 2018. This offer is available via both Amazon India and Flipkart.

Using this offer will bring the Note 9’s price at Rs 61,900.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 cashback with Paytm

Similar to the HDFC offer, if you purchase the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 via Paytm Mall, you can get a cashback of Rs 6,000, in form of credit money. This money will be credited to your Paytm Wallet after 12 days of shipment of the product, and will only be valid on payments made via wallet or card.

Using this offer will bring the Note 9’s price at Rs 61,900.

Do note, you can't club the Paytm cashback and HDFC card cashback. You will only get one of them at a time.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 exchange offer

On Amazon India, you get an exchange offer of up to Rs 10,293, on the purchase of the Galaxy Note 9. If you buy the device via Flipkart, you can get up to Rs 15,000 on an exchange.

This means, at the time of the purchase, if you exchange your old smartphone against the Note 9, you can get an additional discount. This discount will be determined by the platform that you are exchanging the device on, and the smartphone you are giving in exchange.

This can bring the Note 9’s effective price down to Rs 57,607 on Amazon India, and Rs 52,900 on Flipkart.