Samsung Galaxy Note 20's new render reveals triple rear cameras, USB-Type C port and more

Galaxy Note 20 is expected to come with a 6.4-inch display that houses a punch hole camera.


FP TrendingJul 20, 2020 14:09:34 IST

A new image of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has veen revealed in a 360 video. The video was shared by leakster Evan Blass who showed off the device from multiple angles.

The Galaxy Note 20 appears to be sporting a display with a punch-hole camera in the centre and three cameras house at the back on a rectangular plate with the flash module in the top left corner.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20s new render reveals triple rear cameras, USB-Type C port and more

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 renders leaked. Image: Twitter/Ishan Agarwal

According to a report by GSMArena, earlier leaks had shown a fourth camera on the back, but Blass' tweet indicates there will only be three.

The clip also highlights a volume button and a power button on the right side and an S Pen stylus placed on the left side of the USB-C port at the bottom as well.

As per a report by Pocketlint, the camera setup does not seem to have a ToF (time-of-flight) or laser autofocus or a persicope-type camera. The report adds that Galaxy Note 20 also seemingly has a flat Infinity-O panel which is similar to the Galaxy Note 10 series.

The report adds that the phone is expected to be revealed alongside the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra at a Samsung Unpacked event soon.

A Tom's Guide report adds that other specifications of the Galaxy Note 20 include a display that is expected to be 6.4-inch across and have an FHD resolution as well as a 60 Hz refresh rate.

 

