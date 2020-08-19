Wednesday, August 19, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series' pre-booking buyers can get up to Rs 5,000 off on exchanging a phone with cracked screen

The upgrade offer is applicable on all models including Samsung's and other smartphones, and is valid till 31 August.


tech2 News StaffAug 19, 2020 10:14:11 IST

Samsung has announced a new pre-booking offer for the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G.

Samsung says that customers who pre-book the Galaxy Note 20 or Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G and own any smartphone with a cracked screen, can exchange the device at the time of purchase and get an additional Rs 5,000 off.

The upgrade offer is applicable on all models including Samsung and other smartphones and is valid till 31 August.

How to claim the upgrade offer:

Step 1: Log in or sign up on My Galaxy app and tap on the upgrade banner or icon in the app in order to begin the evaluation process of the broken device.

Step 2:Tap on ‘Check Now’ prompt on the screen and fill in required details regarding the device.

Step 3:A quote will then be generated and you can accordingly visit the nearest Samsung Store with the damaged device and facilitate the upgrade.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series other pre-booking offers

Customers pre-booking the Galaxy Note 20 will also be eligible to get benefits worth Rs 7,000, while those pre-booking the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G can get benefits worth Rs 10,000.

Do note, these benefits can be redeemed on the Samsung Shop app only on a set of products, including Galaxy Buds+, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watches, Galaxy Tabs, among others.

In addition to that, customers who make buy the Galaxy Note 20 using an HDFC Bank Credit or Debit Card will be eligible for a cashback of up to Rs 6,000, and a cashback of Rs 9,000 can be availed on the purchase of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G.

Existing Galaxy users will also be eligible for an upgrade offer, wherein users can get an additional discount of Rs 5,000 in lieu of their current Galaxy smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series pre-booking buyers can get up to Rs 5,000 off on exchanging a phone with cracked screen

Galaxy Note 20 series

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series pricing and availability

Users who pre-book the Galaxy Note 20 series will start receiving the phone's delivery by 25 August, whereas the phones will be available for purchase for everyone starting 28 August.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is priced in India at Rs 77,999, whereas the higher variant, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G will set you back by Rs 1,04,999.

Both the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G support eSIM by Airtel and Jio. The service is coming soon on Vodafone.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 specifications

The Galaxy Note 20 features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED+ flat display that comes with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. It is powered by a 7 nm 64-bit Octa-Core processor and offers up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, it sports a triple rear camera setup that includes 12 MP primary sensor, 64 MP telephoto lens and a 12 MP ultra wide-angle lens. For selfies, it features a 10 MP front camera.

In terms of battery, the Galaxy Note 20 houses a 4,300 mAh battery that supports fast charging.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra specifications

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra comes with a 6.9-inch WQHD Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X curved-edge display that has a resolution of 1,440 x 3,200 pixels. It runs on Android 10 and is powered by 7nm 64-bit Octa-Core processor. In terms of storage, the smartphone comes with up to 12 GB RAM and up to 512 GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra features a triple rear camera setup that houses 108 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultra wide camera and a 12 MP tertiary camera. It also sports a 10 MP selfie camera.

The smartphone is 5G enabled and is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra 5G priced in India at Rs 77,999 and Rs 1,04,999 respectively, pre-bookings now open

Aug 06, 2020
Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra 5G priced in India at Rs 77,999 and Rs 1,04,999 respectively, pre-bookings now open
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 Launch Event highlights: Galaxy Note 20, Tab S7 series sale starts 21 August in select markets

Galaxy Unpacked

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 Launch Event highlights: Galaxy Note 20, Tab S7 series sale starts 21 August in select markets

Aug 05, 2020

science

Major human organs are vulnerable to microplastics in the environment, new study indicates

Microplastic pollution

Major human organs are vulnerable to microplastics in the environment, new study indicates

Aug 19, 2020
NASA mission to explore metal asteroid 'Psyche' worth thousands of quadrillions to launch in August 2022

Metal Asteroid

NASA mission to explore metal asteroid 'Psyche' worth thousands of quadrillions to launch in August 2022

Aug 18, 2020
Bisexuality in men revisited in new study; draws criticism for interpreting sexual orientation from genital arousal

Male Bisexuality

Bisexuality in men revisited in new study; draws criticism for interpreting sexual orientation from genital arousal

Aug 18, 2020
COVID-19 pandemic: What if ‘herd immunity’ is closer than scientists thought?

herd immunity

COVID-19 pandemic: What if ‘herd immunity’ is closer than scientists thought?

Aug 18, 2020