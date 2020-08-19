tech2 News Staff

Samsung has announced a new pre-booking offer for the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G.

Samsung says that customers who pre-book the Galaxy Note 20 or Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G and own any smartphone with a cracked screen, can exchange the device at the time of purchase and get an additional Rs 5,000 off.

The upgrade offer is applicable on all models including Samsung and other smartphones and is valid till 31 August.

How to claim the upgrade offer:

Step 1: Log in or sign up on My Galaxy app and tap on the upgrade banner or icon in the app in order to begin the evaluation process of the broken device.

Step 2:Tap on ‘Check Now’ prompt on the screen and fill in required details regarding the device.

Step 3:A quote will then be generated and you can accordingly visit the nearest Samsung Store with the damaged device and facilitate the upgrade.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series other pre-booking offers

Customers pre-booking the Galaxy Note 20 will also be eligible to get benefits worth Rs 7,000, while those pre-booking the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G can get benefits worth Rs 10,000.

Do note, these benefits can be redeemed on the Samsung Shop app only on a set of products, including Galaxy Buds+, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watches, Galaxy Tabs, among others.

In addition to that, customers who make buy the Galaxy Note 20 using an HDFC Bank Credit or Debit Card will be eligible for a cashback of up to Rs 6,000, and a cashback of Rs 9,000 can be availed on the purchase of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G.

Existing Galaxy users will also be eligible for an upgrade offer, wherein users can get an additional discount of Rs 5,000 in lieu of their current Galaxy smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series pricing and availability

Users who pre-book the Galaxy Note 20 series will start receiving the phone's delivery by 25 August, whereas the phones will be available for purchase for everyone starting 28 August.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is priced in India at Rs 77,999, whereas the higher variant, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G will set you back by Rs 1,04,999.

Both the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G support eSIM by Airtel and Jio. The service is coming soon on Vodafone.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 specifications

The Galaxy Note 20 features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED+ flat display that comes with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. It is powered by a 7 nm 64-bit Octa-Core processor and offers up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, it sports a triple rear camera setup that includes 12 MP primary sensor, 64 MP telephoto lens and a 12 MP ultra wide-angle lens. For selfies, it features a 10 MP front camera.

In terms of battery, the Galaxy Note 20 houses a 4,300 mAh battery that supports fast charging.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra specifications

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra comes with a 6.9-inch WQHD Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X curved-edge display that has a resolution of 1,440 x 3,200 pixels. It runs on Android 10 and is powered by 7nm 64-bit Octa-Core processor. In terms of storage, the smartphone comes with up to 12 GB RAM and up to 512 GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra features a triple rear camera setup that houses 108 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultra wide camera and a 12 MP tertiary camera. It also sports a 10 MP selfie camera.

The smartphone is 5G enabled and is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery.

