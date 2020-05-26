Tuesday, May 26, 2020Back to
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus renders hint at curved display with a punch hole camera

As per a report, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus is likely to be equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery.


FP TrendingMay 26, 2020 13:40:42 IST

Renders of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus have surfaced online revealing the design of the smartphone from various angles.

The Note 20 Plus might sport curved edges and a boxy design. The Note 20 Plus will have a 6.9-inch display and minimal bezels on the forehead.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+. Image: Kaushal/Tech2

According to the website Pigtou, the smartphone will be 165 mm long, 77.2 mm wide and 7.6 mm thick. The USB Type-C port, speaker grille and the S-Pen slot are housed at the bottom, while the power and volume buttons are positioned on the right side of the device.

According to the renders, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus will feature two camera lenses - periscope lens and depth camera. It will have a punch-hole camera on the front.

There were rumours that Samsung would bring 100x zoom to the Galaxy Note 20 Plus, but as per 9To5 Google, the phone will not have this feature. The device is expected to have a 108 MP camera.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ render. Image: Pigtou

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus render. Image: Pigtou

A report by XDA Developers mentions that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus is likely to have a 4,500 mAh battery. The phone will have a small slit in the top bezel for the earpiece speaker.

The report also says that the device might ditch the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra’s headlining marketing feature 100X Space Zoom.

The Galaxy Note 20 Plus is expected to be launched in the month of August along with Note 20. 

