Thursday, June 18, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may come with a flat, 60Hz full HD+ display this August

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is expected to launch at the company's Unpacked event, planned on 5 August.


FP TrendingJun 18, 2020 18:12:50 IST

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is expected to launch in August. With the day of unveiling drawing close, several leaks and rumours about the South Korean company's new Note lineup are doing rounds on social media.

As per the latest rumour by tipster Ice universe, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 could sport a flat display that would support full HD+ and 60Hz refresh rate screen. It also claims that the device will have a wide frame.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may come with a flat, 60Hz full HD+ display this August

Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ render. Image: Onleaks/Pigtou

"Wide frame + flat screen + FHD resolution + 60Hz refresh rate. It's a desperate specification," the tipster tweeted.

It further added that any 60Hz mobile phone will cause "serious discomfort".

According to a report by GSM Arena, the display of Samsung Galaxy Note20 will be a significant step down from the Galaxy Note 20+ and Galaxy Note 10.

GizmoChina reported the tipster has also revealed that Samsung Galaxy Note20+ and Note20 Ultra will be available with 120Hz LTPO displays that will offer Quad HD+ resolution.

The report further mentions that the CAD renders of the Note 20 series by OnLeaks had revealed that its display features a punch-hole on the top-center. Rumours also suggest that the Note 20+ will sport a triple camera setup with a 108-megapixel main lens along with 50x zoom support.

According to tipster Jon Prosser, the Galaxy Note 20 is expected to come in four colour options - Black, White/Grey, Copper and Mint Green. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G is likely to be available in Black and Copper colours.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series will be launched at Samsung’s Unpacked event on 5 August. The company is also expected to unveil the Galaxy Fold 2, Z Flip 5G, and a Galaxy Watch 3 at the same event.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Samsung Galaxy A21s

Samsung Galaxy A21s with punch hole display to launch in India today: All we know so far

Jun 17, 2020
Samsung Galaxy A21s with punch hole display to launch in India today: All we know so far
Samsung Galaxy A31 with 48 MP quad rear camera and a 5,000 mAh battery launched at Rs 21,999

Samsung Galaxy A31

Samsung Galaxy A31 with 48 MP quad rear camera and a 5,000 mAh battery launched at Rs 21,999

Jun 04, 2020
Samsung Galaxy A21s with 5,000 mAh battery, 48 MP quad cameras launched at a starting price of Rs 16,499

Samsung Galaxy A21s

Samsung Galaxy A21s with 5,000 mAh battery, 48 MP quad cameras launched at a starting price of Rs 16,499

Jun 17, 2020
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen support to soon launch in India, company teases on Twitter

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen support to soon launch in India, company teases on Twitter

Jun 05, 2020
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite to launch today in India, pre-orders will begin at 2 pm

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite to launch today in India, pre-orders will begin at 2 pm

Jun 08, 2020
Samsung Galaxy A31 to launch in India today at 2 pm IST: How to watch the livestream

Samsung Galaxy A31

Samsung Galaxy A31 to launch in India today at 2 pm IST: How to watch the livestream

Jun 04, 2020

science

Mutation in SARS-CoV-2 ramps up ability to infect cells, makes it more stable: Scripps study

SARS-CoV-2 Virus

Mutation in SARS-CoV-2 ramps up ability to infect cells, makes it more stable: Scripps study

Jun 18, 2020
Complex landscapes made land animals smarter than their aquatic ancestors: Study

Evolution of Life

Complex landscapes made land animals smarter than their aquatic ancestors: Study

Jun 17, 2020
There are around six billion Earth-like planets in the Milky Way galaxy, say scientists

planets

There are around six billion Earth-like planets in the Milky Way galaxy, say scientists

Jun 17, 2020
Giant tortoises who helped save their species from the brink of extinction, released on Galapagos Islands

tortoises

Giant tortoises who helped save their species from the brink of extinction, released on Galapagos Islands

Jun 17, 2020