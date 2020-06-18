FP Trending

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is expected to launch in August. With the day of unveiling drawing close, several leaks and rumours about the South Korean company's new Note lineup are doing rounds on social media.

As per the latest rumour by tipster Ice universe, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 could sport a flat display that would support full HD+ and 60Hz refresh rate screen. It also claims that the device will have a wide frame.

"Wide frame + flat screen + FHD resolution + 60Hz refresh rate. It's a desperate specification," the tipster tweeted.

Wide frame + flat screen + FHD resolution + 60Hz refresh rate.

It's a desperate specification.😑 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 17, 2020

It further added that any 60Hz mobile phone will cause "serious discomfort".

I don't know what you think. For me, I can't accept any 60Hz mobile phone. It will cause me serious discomfort. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 17, 2020

According to a report by GSM Arena, the display of Samsung Galaxy Note20 will be a significant step down from the Galaxy Note 20+ and Galaxy Note 10.

GizmoChina reported the tipster has also revealed that Samsung Galaxy Note20+ and Note20 Ultra will be available with 120Hz LTPO displays that will offer Quad HD+ resolution.

The report further mentions that the CAD renders of the Note 20 series by OnLeaks had revealed that its display features a punch-hole on the top-center. Rumours also suggest that the Note 20+ will sport a triple camera setup with a 108-megapixel main lens along with 50x zoom support.

According to tipster Jon Prosser, the Galaxy Note 20 is expected to come in four colour options - Black, White/Grey, Copper and Mint Green. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G is likely to be available in Black and Copper colours.

Can confirm! Note 20 colors: Black

White/Grey

Copper

Mint Green Z Flip 5G colors: Black

Copper https://t.co/iovFLOgeT1 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) June 13, 2020

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series will be launched at Samsung’s Unpacked event on 5 August. The company is also expected to unveil the Galaxy Fold 2, Z Flip 5G, and a Galaxy Watch 3 at the same event.