Samsung Galaxy Note 20 gets a temporary discount of Rs 9,000; now sells at Rs 62,999

Galaxy Note 20 offers 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage and houses a 4,300 mAh battery.


tech2 News StaffSep 17, 2020 14:03:40 IST

Samsung is hosting Samsung Days sale starting today till 23 September. During this 7-day sale, the company is offering an instant discount of Rs 9,000 on the purchase of Galaxy Note 20. In addition to this, buyers can also get Rs 6,000 cashback on HDFC Bank cards. Hence, originally priced at Rs 77,999, Galaxy Note 20 can now be purchased at Rs 62,999. Galaxy Note 20 is available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Green and Mystic Blue colours.

Galaxy Note 20

The offer is now available across Samsung.com, Samsung offline stores, leading online portals, and retail stores.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 specifications

The Galaxy Note 20 features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED+ flat display that comes with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. It is powered by a 7 nm 64-bit Octa-Core processor and offers up to 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, it sports a triple rear camera setup that includes a 12 MP primary sensor, 64 MP telephoto lens and a 12 MP ultra wide-angle lens. For selfies, it features a 10 MP front camera.

In terms of battery, the Galaxy Note 20 houses a 4,300 mAh battery that supports fast charging.

