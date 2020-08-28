tech2 News Staff

Samsung launched Galaxy Note 20 series earlier this month. The Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra are now available for purchase in India at Rs 77,999 and Rs 1,04,999 respectively.

This smartphone series was launched alongside Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Tab S7.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Pricing, sale offers

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is priced at Rs 77,999, whereas the higher variant, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G will set you back by Rs 1,04,999.

On the purchase of Samsung Galaxy Note 20, buyers will get a Samsung Shop voucher of Rs 5,000 and a cashback of up to Rs 6,000 on HDFC Bank cards.

Buyers will get a Samsung Shop voucher of Rs 7,000 and a cashback of up to Rs 9,000 on HDFC Bank cards.

Microsoft 365 Family is priced at Rs 5,299. Users of Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G can purchase it from the Samsung Shop app at a discount of 22.6 percent.

The smartphones are now available across leading retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and e-commerce platforms.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 specifications

The Galaxy Note 20 features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED+ flat display that comes with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. It is powered by a 7 nm 64-bit Octa-Core processor and offers up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, it sports a triple rear camera setup that includes 12 MP primary sensor, 64 MP telephoto lens and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies, it features a 10 MP front camera.

In terms of battery, the Galaxy Note 20 houses a 4,300 mAh battery that supports fast charging.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G specifications

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra comes with a 6.9-inch WQHD Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X curved-edge display that has a resolution of 1,440 x 3,200 pixels. It runs on Android 10 and is powered by a 7nm 64-bit Octa-Core processor. In terms of storage, the smartphone comes with up to 12 GB RAM and up to 512 GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra features a triple rear camera setup that houses 108 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide camera and a 12 MP tertiary camera. It also sports a 10 MP selfie camera.

The smartphone is 5G enabled and is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery.