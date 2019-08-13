tech2 News Staff

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G model was recently tested by DxOMark to check its camera quality. The smartphone has a 6.8-inch display with a resolution of 1440 x 3040 pixels. Unlike the Note 10, the Note 10 Plus comes in two storage variants of 256 and 512 GB, both packing 12 GB of RAM. The rest of the internal hardware is the same as the Note 10. It has a 4,300 mAh battery.

The Note 10 Plus has a quad-camera setup with the same triple-cameras from the Note 10 and an additional time-of-flight camera sensor or Depth Vision sensor on the rear. These triple cameras include 16 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 12 MP wide-angle, 12 MP telephoto lens, and DepthVision lens rear. On the front, it has a 10 MP hole punch camera.

In the main camera review by DxOMark, the smartphone scored 113 overall where it scored 118 in the photo test that is just a point behind the Huawei P30 Pro (Review) and 101 in the video. As per their review, exposures are consistent and accurate across a range of lighting conditions and the camera also manages to capture tiny details in the photos.

As per the review, the focus of the rear camera is also good and accurate whether it is a picture or a video.

Moving on to the front camera, the smartphone has scored 99 points for its selfie camera. It is the highest score for any smartphone given by DxOMark so far and is followed by Asus Zenfone 6. For photos, it scored 103 points as the DxOMark review states that the camera manages to capture different skin tones properly and it was noticed that there was some unsaturation of faces in the low light setting. As per the reviewer, the company has paid special attention to noise reduction. This has led to a controlled noise in all images irrespective of the fact if they are clicked indoor or outdoor. The autofocus is also good and even though it focuses on the subject, it still manages to get a good amount of detail in the background.

In video mode, it scored 93 in the test. It records at 4K resolution by default and as per the review, there has been a dramatic improvement in capturing the details while shooting video. The stabilisation system is efficient, noise is under control and the autofocus feature is also fast and accurate.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.