Tuesday, August 13, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G dethrones the Huawei P30 Pro in DxOMark's camera tests

SamsungGalaxy Note 10+ comes with triple cameras (16 MP+12 MP+12 MP) and a DepthVision lens at back.


tech2 News StaffAug 13, 2019 13:31:19 IST

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G model was recently tested by DxOMark to check its camera quality. The smartphone has a 6.8-inch display with a resolution of 1440 x 3040 pixels. Unlike the Note 10, the Note 10 Plus comes in two storage variants of 256 and 512 GB, both packing 12 GB of RAM. The rest of the internal hardware is the same as the Note 10. It has a 4,300 mAh battery.

The Note 10 Plus has a quad-camera setup with the same triple-cameras from the Note 10 and an additional time-of-flight camera sensor or Depth Vision sensor on the rear. These triple cameras include 16 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 12 MP wide-angle, 12 MP telephoto lens, and DepthVision lens rear. On the front, it has a 10 MP hole punch camera.

In the main camera review by DxOMark, the smartphone scored 113 overall where it scored 118 in the photo test that is just a point behind the Huawei P30 Pro (Review) and 101 in the video. As per their review, exposures are consistent and accurate across a range of lighting conditions and the camera also manages to capture tiny details in the photos.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G dethrones the Huawei P30 Pro in DxOMarks camera tests

Samsung Galaxy Note 10.

As per the review, the focus of the rear camera is also good and accurate whether it is a picture or a video.

Moving on to the front camera, the smartphone has scored 99 points for its selfie camera. It is the highest score for any smartphone given by DxOMark so far and is followed by Asus Zenfone 6. For photos, it scored 103 points as the DxOMark review states that the camera manages to capture different skin tones properly and it was noticed that there was some unsaturation of faces in the low light setting. As per the reviewer, the company has paid special attention to noise reduction. This has led to a controlled noise in all images irrespective of the fact if they are clicked indoor or outdoor. The autofocus is also good and even though it focuses on the subject, it still manages to get a good amount of detail in the background.

In video mode, it scored 93 in the test. It records at 4K resolution by default and as per the review, there has been a dramatic improvement in capturing the details while shooting video. The stabilisation system is efficient, noise is under control and the autofocus feature is also fast and accurate.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Samsung Galaxy

Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 targets Huawei with its new and enhanced camera features

Aug 08, 2019
Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 targets Huawei with its new and enhanced camera features
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series to launch on 7 August: Here's all we know so far

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series to launch on 7 August: Here's all we know so far

Aug 07, 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 variants, prices, S-Pen features leaked ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 variants, prices, S-Pen features leaked ahead of launch

Aug 07, 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G leak reveals 23 August release date

Samsung Galaxy Note10+

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G leak reveals 23 August release date

Aug 01, 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Huawei P30 Pro vs Google Pixel 3 XL vs Apple iPhone XS Max: A new Note arrives

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Huawei P30 Pro vs Google Pixel 3 XL vs Apple iPhone XS Max: A new Note arrives

Aug 08, 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series to be priced from Rs 69,999 in India, pre-bookings now open

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series to be priced from Rs 69,999 in India, pre-bookings now open

Aug 08, 2019

science

Perseids meteor shower peaks 13 August, brings best odds to spot shooting star in 2019

Perseids

Perseids meteor shower peaks 13 August, brings best odds to spot shooting star in 2019

Aug 13, 2019
Elephant Day 2019: A story from conflict to coexistence between humans, elephants in Anamalai

Elephant Day

Elephant Day 2019: A story from conflict to coexistence between humans, elephants in Anamalai

Aug 12, 2019
Aiming for a green revolution, UN FAO calls to adopt climate-sensitive innovation, tech

Green Revolution

Aiming for a green revolution, UN FAO calls to adopt climate-sensitive innovation, tech

Aug 09, 2019
So what if 'indestructible' tardigrades in suspended animation wake up on the Moon?

Life on the Moon

So what if 'indestructible' tardigrades in suspended animation wake up on the Moon?

Aug 07, 2019