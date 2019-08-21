Wednesday, August 21, 2019Back to
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ to get Marvel-themed smart cases: Report

These smart covers might come in Iron Man, Spider-Man, Deadpool and Captain America-themed options.


tech2 News StaffAug 21, 2019 10:01:38 IST

Many smartphone brands like OnePlus, Realme Realme, Xiaomi and so on have collaborated with Marvel this year. Looks like the South Korean smartphone manufacturer, Samsung, has also shaken hands with Marvel for its latest smartphone series.

Samsung is also reportedly bringing Marvel-themed smart cases for its newly launched Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series of phones.

Popular tipster Evan Blass recently shared this news on Twitter along with a few images of these cases. Both smartphones – Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note Plus – will get these smart covers. As per the images leaked, these covers are based on Iron Man, Captain America, Deadpool, and Spider-Man.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Marvel-themed covers. Image: Evan Blass.

According to GSMArena, these cases come with an NFC chip that will let the smartphone automatically switch to the matching theme.

The company has also teamed up with Marvel previously for its Galaxy S10 series. This series was based on Marvel comics and had covers based on Captain America, Iron Man and Spider-Man. This makes Deadpool a new and welcome entrant to the lineup.

There is still no confirmation as to when the company will release these covers in the market.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 comes with a 6.3-inch screen with a Dynamic AMOLED display, HDR10+ support and a resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels. It’s powered by the Exynos 9825 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (only in US and China). There’s only one variant with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage (UFS 3.0) without any option for expandable storage.

In the camera department, it has a triple-camera setup at the rear. The primary camera is a 12 MP shooter with a dual aperture of f/1.5 and f/2.4. It has a 12 MP telephoto sensor and a 16 MP wide-angle sensor. On the front, there’s a punch-hole 10 MP selfie camera with an aperture of f/2.2.

There’s no headphone jack on the Note 10 and it comes with a USB 3.1 Type-C connector for data transfer and charging. It packs a 3,500 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus has a 6.8-inch screen with a resolution of 1440 x 3040 pixels. Unlike the Note 10, the Note 10 Plus comes in two storage variants of 256 and 512 GB, both packing 12 GB of RAM. The rest of the internal hardware is the same as the Note 10.

The Note 10 Plus has a quad-camera setup with the same triple-cameras from the Note 10 and an additional time-of-flight camera sensor or Depth Vision sensor on the rear. It has a bigger 4,300 mAh battery.

