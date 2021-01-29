Friday, January 29, 2021Back to
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite starts receiving Android-11 based OneUI 3.0 update: What's new

The new update brings a refreshed UI design, updated stock apps, improved lock screen, new camera features, and more.


FP TrendingJan 29, 2021 17:04:50 IST

Samsung has started rolling out the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update for Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite. Apart from the software update, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite also gets January 2021 Android security patch. According to reports, the company is rolling out the update for devices in France and will likely expand to other regions in the coming weeks.  This story is available on SamMobile website. The new One UI 3.0 update carries firmware version N770FXXU7DUA8, which is a major OS upgrade for the smartphone since its launch that took place last year in January.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite. Image: Tech2/Nimish Sawant

In case users haven't received the update notification, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite users can check for the update manually by clicking the settings button on the phone, followed with system updates > Check for system updates > Download now > Install update.

The new update brings a refreshed UI design, updated stock apps, improved lock screen, new camera features, and more. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite will also be getting Android 11 features, which include chat bubbles, conversation sections, media playback widgets,  and more.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite fall under the category of phones that Samsung promises to offer three generations of Android OS updates, which means that the Note 10 Lite will be eligible for future Android 12 and Android 13 updates.

Talking of specs, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite sports a 6.7-inch 2400 x 1080 punch-hole display with a 32 MP camera. Powering the phone is the 10nm Exynos 9810 processor that comes paired with a 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM option with 128 GB internal storage.

It gets three cameras at the back, which include a 12 MP primary sensor, a telephoto camera, an ultrawide camera, and houses a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W charging support. Other features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, NFC, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

