tech2 News Staff

Ever since Google officially released Android 10, non-Pixel users have been wondering when to expect the new Android version on their phones. OnePlus and Xiaomi have already rolled out the beta version for its flagship devices. Samsung, however, has been infamous for delayed upgrades. But, the company is apparently set to change that this year.

According to a report by SamMobile, Samsung is going to start rolling out the Android 10 beta program for the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10 devices by the end of the month. Then, the first beta build is going to be out in October in the US and some European countries.

You can expect quite a few beta builds before the final release arrives. However, reportedly, by end of the year, 2019 Samsung flagship phones will likely be updated with the final build on Android 10.

Android 10: What to expect

System-wide dark mode

As everyone and their uncle implements dark mode into apps and operating systems, Android 10 now has official system-wide support for it. To enable dark mode, you can either go to Quick Settings or System Settings. This will switch most of the Google apps into their dark mode UI along with some third-party apps as well. If the dark mode tile isn’t visible in Quick Settings, you will have to edit the menu to bring it up.

Privacy controls

Security and privacy were one of the important features Google has been highlighting on Android 10. The Permission Manager has been given an update so that you know which apps are currently using your location and accordingly decide whether you want to allow it all the time or only when you’re using the app.

Gesture-based navigation system

Probably the biggest change coming to Android is the removal of the back button from the bottom navigation bar. Now, instead of the navigation bar, users will have to use gestures. A thin white bar is present at the bottom and swiping up across it will take you to the home screen. Swiping in from either the left or right edge of the screen will be considered to be the ‘back’ action henceforth.

To invoke Google Assistant, you can swipe in diagonally from the bottom corners. Getting to the recent apps or multi-tasking view is easy and all you need to do is swipe up from the bottom and hold. All these gestures will require some learning and to make it more user-friendly, Google has implemented an intensity customiser for the gestures so that it doesn’t mess with other apps that you might be using.

Smart replies in notifications

With Smart Reply getting integrated into the notification system, you will be able to directly make calls, open address directly on Maps or open links in a browser right from the notification without opening the app. This feature has now been enabled for text messages received from any messaging app. So if someone shares a link with you, the notification system will identify that it’s a website and it will give you the option of opening it in your default web browser. You wouldn’t even have to open the text message.

There are many more expected updates that aren’t live yet. Live Caption, theme customisation, in-built screen recorder, native desktop mode, etc., are hidden in the "Developer options" (except Live Caption) and they are still in their experimental phase.