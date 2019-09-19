Thursday, September 19, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10 to receive Android 10 beta in October: Report

Samsung may roll out the beta program for the Galaxy Note 10 S10 by the end of the month.


tech2 News StaffSep 19, 2019 14:57:20 IST

Ever since Google officially released Android 10, non-Pixel users have been wondering when to expect the new Android version on their phones. OnePlus and Xiaomi have already rolled out the beta version for its flagship devices. Samsung, however, has been infamous for delayed upgrades. But, the company is apparently set to change that this year.

According to a report by SamMobile, Samsung is going to start rolling out the Android 10 beta program for the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10 devices by the end of the month. Then, the first beta build is going to be out in October in the US and some European countries.

You can expect quite a few beta builds before the final release arrives. However, reportedly, by end of the year, 2019 Samsung flagship phones will likely be updated with the final build on Android 10.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10 to receive Android 10 beta in October: Report

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus.

Android 10: What to expect

System-wide dark mode

As everyone and their uncle implements dark mode into apps and operating systems, Android 10 now has official system-wide support for it. To enable dark mode, you can either go to Quick Settings or System Settings. This will switch most of the Google apps into their dark mode UI along with some third-party apps as well. If the dark mode tile isn’t visible in Quick Settings, you will have to edit the menu to bring it up.

Privacy controls

Security and privacy were one of the important features Google has been highlighting on Android 10. The Permission Manager has been given an update so that you know which apps are currently using your location and accordingly decide whether you want to allow it all the time or only when you’re using the app.

Suggested Actions on Android 10.

Suggested Actions on Android 10.

Gesture-based navigation system

Probably the biggest change coming to Android is the removal of the back button from the bottom navigation bar. Now, instead of the navigation bar, users will have to use gestures. A thin white bar is present at the bottom and swiping up across it will take you to the home screen. Swiping in from either the left or right edge of the screen will be considered to be the ‘back’ action henceforth.

To invoke Google Assistant, you can swipe in diagonally from the bottom corners. Getting to the recent apps or multi-tasking view is easy and all you need to do is swipe up from the bottom and hold. All these gestures will require some learning and to make it more user-friendly, Google has implemented an intensity customiser for the gestures so that it doesn’t mess with other apps that you might be using.

Smart replies in notifications

With Smart Reply getting integrated into the notification system, you will be able to directly make calls, open address directly on Maps or open links in a browser right from the notification without opening the app. This feature has now been enabled for text messages received from any messaging app. So if someone shares a link with you, the notification system will identify that it’s a website and it will give you the option of opening it in your default web browser. You wouldn’t even have to open the text message.

There are many more expected updates that aren’t live yet. Live Caption, theme customisation, in-built screen recorder, native desktop mode, etc., are hidden in the "Developer options" (except Live Caption) and they are still in their experimental phase.

tags

latest videos

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro reportedly get their second Android 10 beta updates

Sep 18, 2019
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro reportedly get their second Android 10 beta updates
Huawei launches an updated P30 Pro with new colours and Android 10

Huawei

Huawei launches an updated P30 Pro with new colours and Android 10

Sep 06, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019
Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Extinction

Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Sep 19, 2019
Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Public Health

Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Sep 17, 2019
Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Interstellar Visitor

Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Sep 17, 2019