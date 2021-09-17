Friday, September 17, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G with a triple rear camera setup to launch in India soon, Amazon teaser confirms

The smartphone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chip, much like the recent Galaxy A52s 5G and the Realme GT Master Edition.


FP TrendingSep 17, 2021 13:30:04 IST

Samsung is soon expected to launch a new 5G smartphone in its Galaxy M series called the Galaxy M54 5G in India. The company has started teasing the smartphone, which means that it's set to launch in the country really soon. The smartphone has been teased on Amazon India with the tagline "Monster is Back". While the image doesn't reveal a lot of details, it gives us a look at the phone's rear panel. The phone is seen sporting a vertical camera module with three rear camera housings, much like the Reno 6 series. The back panel is also seen featuring light vertical stripes as well.

Galaxy M52 5G Amazon teaser

Galaxy M52 5G Amazon teaser

The smartphone will join the existing Galaxy M 5G phones: the Galaxy M32 5G and the Galaxy M42 5G and will act as a successor to the Galaxy M51.

While details on the features and specs aren't concrete, rumours suggest that the smartphone will come with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is said to get a center-placed punch hole.

It is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chip, much like the recent Galaxy A52s 5G and the Realme GT Master Edition. The smartphone is most likely to sport three rear cameras: a 64 MP main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5 MP depth sensor. The front camera is expected to be 32 MP.

It could be backed by a 5,000 mAh battery and run Samsung One UI 3.1 based on Android 11. Additionally, it could get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

As for the price, there's no word on it. But, it could be priced between Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000, reports 91 Mobiles.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Top Smartphones under Rs 60,000

Apple iPhone 12 Mini to Samsung Galaxy Note 20: Top smartphones under Rs 60,000 (Sept 2021)

Sep 16, 2021
Apple iPhone 12 Mini to Samsung Galaxy Note 20: Top smartphones under Rs 60,000 (Sept 2021)

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021