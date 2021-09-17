FP Trending

Samsung is soon expected to launch a new 5G smartphone in its Galaxy M series called the Galaxy M54 5G in India. The company has started teasing the smartphone, which means that it's set to launch in the country really soon. The smartphone has been teased on Amazon India with the tagline "Monster is Back". While the image doesn't reveal a lot of details, it gives us a look at the phone's rear panel. The phone is seen sporting a vertical camera module with three rear camera housings, much like the Reno 6 series. The back panel is also seen featuring light vertical stripes as well.

The smartphone will join the existing Galaxy M 5G phones: the Galaxy M32 5G and the Galaxy M42 5G and will act as a successor to the Galaxy M51.

While details on the features and specs aren't concrete, rumours suggest that the smartphone will come with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is said to get a center-placed punch hole.

It is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chip, much like the recent Galaxy A52s 5G and the Realme GT Master Edition. The smartphone is most likely to sport three rear cameras: a 64 MP main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5 MP depth sensor. The front camera is expected to be 32 MP.

It could be backed by a 5,000 mAh battery and run Samsung One UI 3.1 based on Android 11. Additionally, it could get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

As for the price, there's no word on it. But, it could be priced between Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000, reports 91 Mobiles.