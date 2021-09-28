Tuesday, September 28, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G launched in India at a starting price of Rs 29,999: Check features, specs here

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G - which is the slimmest, most powerful offering from Samsung's M series of phones - will be available in 6 GB and 8 GB RAM variants.


FP TrendingSep 28, 2021 17:41:48 IST

Samsung has launched the Galaxy M52 5G in India, the most powerful offering in its M series of smartphones. According to the press release, the phone packs Snapdragon's 778G processor and offers support for 11 5G bands for a seamless 5G experience. It also features Android 11 OS as well as the One UI 3.1 interface.

The phone is set to be available at Rs 29,999 for 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage version, and Rs 31,999 for the 8 GB and 128 GB variant at select retail stores as well as on Samsung India's website, Amazon and other leading online portals.

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G has a triple-camera setup. Image: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G has a triple-camera setup. Image: Samsung

The Galaxy M52 5G is the slimmest smartphone from the company’s M series of devices, and measures in at just 7.4mm thick. The smartphone comes in two vibrant colours - Blazing Black and Icy Blue. Samsung says the phone is 21 percent 'sleeker' than its predecessor, weighing a mere 173 grams.

The Galaxy M52’s Snapdragon 778G processor is said to provide enhanced performance and better power efficiency thanks to its 6nm chipset. Compared to its predecessor, the new processor is said to improve CPU performance by 55 percent and GPU performance by 85 percent.

The Galaxy M52 packs Samsung Pay (NFC) for contactless digital payments. It will also include Samsung Knox, the company’s defence-grade security platform for data privacy and malware protection. Users can easily switch between public and private modes with a double-click of the side button with the Alt Z feature.

It also promises a fulfilling entertainment experience with Dolby Atmos surround-sound tech and a 6.7-inch FHD+ sAMOLED+ Infinity-O display with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

The phone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and support for 25 W quick charging. It has a triple camera set-up, including a 64 MP main camera, 12 MP ultra-wide lens and a 5 MP macro lens. It also boasts of a 32 MP front camera.

The Galaxy M52 5G will also be available at the start of Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale on 3 October, where consumers will be able to get the phone at a special introductory price of Rs 26,999 for the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and Rs 28,999 for the 8 GB RAM variant.

 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G with Snapdragon 778G processor to launch in India on 28 September

Sep 20, 2021
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G with Snapdragon 778G processor to launch in India on 28 September
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G with a triple rear camera setup to launch in India soon, Amazon teaser confirms

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G with a triple rear camera setup to launch in India soon, Amazon teaser confirms

Sep 17, 2021
Samsung announces offers on Lifestyle TV, The Frame: All you need to know

Samsung

Samsung announces offers on Lifestyle TV, The Frame: All you need to know

Sep 27, 2021
Samsung Galaxy F42 5G with 64 MP triple camera setup to launch in India on 29 September

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G with 64 MP triple camera setup to launch in India on 29 September

Sep 24, 2021
Top flagship phones between Rs 60,000-70,000 (Sept 2021): Apple iPhone 13 Mini to Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus

Best phones under Rs 75k

Top flagship phones between Rs 60,000-70,000 (Sept 2021): Apple iPhone 13 Mini to Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus

Sep 28, 2021
Apple Watch Series 7 has arrived: Here are the high-end smartwatches it will rival

Apple Watch Series 7 alternatives

Apple Watch Series 7 has arrived: Here are the high-end smartwatches it will rival

Sep 14, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021