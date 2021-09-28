FP Trending

Samsung has launched the Galaxy M52 5G in India, the most powerful offering in its M series of smartphones. According to the press release, the phone packs Snapdragon's 778G processor and offers support for 11 5G bands for a seamless 5G experience. It also features Android 11 OS as well as the One UI 3.1 interface.

The phone is set to be available at Rs 29,999 for 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage version, and Rs 31,999 for the 8 GB and 128 GB variant at select retail stores as well as on Samsung India's website, Amazon and other leading online portals.

The Galaxy M52 5G is the slimmest smartphone from the company’s M series of devices, and measures in at just 7.4mm thick. The smartphone comes in two vibrant colours - Blazing Black and Icy Blue. Samsung says the phone is 21 percent 'sleeker' than its predecessor, weighing a mere 173 grams.

The Galaxy M52’s Snapdragon 778G processor is said to provide enhanced performance and better power efficiency thanks to its 6nm chipset. Compared to its predecessor, the new processor is said to improve CPU performance by 55 percent and GPU performance by 85 percent.

The Galaxy M52 packs Samsung Pay (NFC) for contactless digital payments. It will also include Samsung Knox, the company’s defence-grade security platform for data privacy and malware protection. Users can easily switch between public and private modes with a double-click of the side button with the Alt Z feature.

It also promises a fulfilling entertainment experience with Dolby Atmos surround-sound tech and a 6.7-inch FHD+ sAMOLED+ Infinity-O display with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

The phone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and support for 25 W quick charging. It has a triple camera set-up, including a 64 MP main camera, 12 MP ultra-wide lens and a 5 MP macro lens. It also boasts of a 32 MP front camera.

The Galaxy M52 5G will also be available at the start of Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale on 3 October, where consumers will be able to get the phone at a special introductory price of Rs 26,999 for the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and Rs 28,999 for the 8 GB RAM variant.