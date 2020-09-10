11:52 (IST)
The Samsung Galaxy M51 launch event will kick off at 12 pm IST
Below is the webcast video:
tech2 News StaffSep 10, 2020 11:10:34 IST
The Galaxy M51 will be powered by Snapdragon 730G and will feature a 6.67-inch S-AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution.
For photography, the Galaxy M51 is expected to feature a 32 MP front camera and a 64 MP quad-camera setup at the rear.
11:34 (IST)
Samsung has also confirmed that the Galaxy M51 will be powered by Snapdragon 730G Rumours suggest that the smartphone's chipset will be coupled with 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage.
11:19 (IST)
Samsung has also revealed that the Galaxy M51 will features a 6.67-inch S-AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution
11:18 (IST)
Samsung Galaxy M51 will feature a massive 7,000 mAh battery and will come with 25 W fast charging support
11:08 (IST)
Samsung will launch the Galaxy M51 in India today at 12 pm Follow the liveblog for the smallest of the updates from the launch event.
For photography, the Galaxy M51 is expected to feature a 32 MP front camera and a 64 MP quad-camera setup at the rear.
Samsung has also confirmed that the Galaxy M51 will be powered by Snapdragon 730G
Rumours suggest that the smartphone's chipset will be coupled with 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage.
Samsung has also revealed that the Galaxy M51 will features a 6.67-inch S-AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution
Do justice to your big-show binge marathons and cinema love with the hyper-immersive 16.95cm (6.7”) sAMOLED Plus, Infinity-O Display in the all-new #SamsungM51. Undoubtedly the #MeanestMonsterEver. pic.twitter.com/7nt4doUIlU— Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) September 10, 2020
Samsung Galaxy M51 will feature a massive 7,000 mAh battery and will come with 25 W fast charging support
The Meanest Monster Face-off starts with a bang. The monstrous 7000mAh Battery of #SamsungM51 is just too powerful even for the hungry challenger Mo-B. pic.twitter.com/sr62QkYkmt— Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) September 6, 2020
Samsung will launch the Galaxy M51 in India today at 12 pm
Follow the liveblog for the smallest of the updates from the launch event.
Samsung is launching a new smartphone in the M-series today. Called the Galaxy M51, the highlight of the smartphone is going to be its massive 7,000 mAh battery.
The launch event is scheduled to kick off at 12 pm. Samsung will be livestreaming the event on its official YouTube page.
So far, the Samsung has already confirmed that the Galaxy M51 will feature a quad rear camera setup and a punch hole display. It will come with a 7,000 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. We also know that the Galaxy M51 will be powered by Snapdragon 730G and will feature a 6.67-inch S-AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution.
Recent leaks have also revealed that the phone will be launched sometime in September. It is expected to be priced between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000.
As per the other rumoured specs, the phone will offer users 8 GB of RAM with 128 GB of internal storage.
In the camera section, a front-facing camera of 32 MP will be accompanied by a quad-camera system. Along with an f/1.8 aperture 64 MP main camera, the phone is likely to feature an f/2.2 aperture 12 MP ultrawide camera, an f/2.4 aperture 5 MP, and an f/2.4 aperture 5 MP macro sensor.
The handset is expected to have a side-facing fingerprint reader and will come in black and white colour variants. The Galaxy M51 will have dimensions of 163 x 78 x 8.5 mm and it will weigh 213 grams.
