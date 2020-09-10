Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Samsung is launching a new smartphone in the M-series today. Called the Galaxy M51, the highlight of the smartphone is going to be its massive 7,000 mAh battery.

The launch event is scheduled to kick off at 12 pm. Samsung will be livestreaming the event on its official YouTube page.

Samsung Galaxy M51 expected specifications

So far, the Samsung has already confirmed that the Galaxy M51 will feature a quad rear camera setup and a punch hole display. It will come with a 7,000 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. We also know that the Galaxy M51 will be powered by Snapdragon 730G and will feature a 6.67-inch S-AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution.

Recent leaks have also revealed that the phone will be launched sometime in September. It is expected to be priced between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000.

As per the other rumoured specs, the phone will offer users 8 GB of RAM with 128 GB of internal storage.

In the camera section, a front-facing camera of 32 MP will be accompanied by a quad-camera system. Along with an f/1.8 aperture 64 MP main camera, the phone is likely to feature an f/2.2 aperture 12 MP ultrawide camera, an f/2.4 aperture 5 MP, and an f/2.4 aperture 5 MP macro sensor.

The handset is expected to have a side-facing fingerprint reader and will come in black and white colour variants. The Galaxy M51 will have dimensions of 163 x 78 x 8.5 mm and it will weigh 213 grams.